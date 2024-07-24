The Sportsman Hotel Annual Charity Bake Off Returns

Get ready to indulge your sweet tooth and bust out your best baking skills as The Sportsman Hotel host their annual charity bake off.

The competition returns again this year as the most camp and delicious fundraiser in Brisbane.

The Sportsman Hotel Annual Charity Bake Off

Fancy yourself a master baker?

Enjoy indulging in something sweet?

The Sportsman Hotel Charity Bake Off is just the place for you.

Each year members of the community put their baking skills to the test as they serve up their best efforts at the Sportsman Hotel.

Following judging but an esteemed panel of guest judges the delicious baked goods are auctioned off to attendees with all funds raised going to the Briz Pride Rotary Club.

This year the event is hosted by Miss Synthetique and Paul Wheeler, who will conduct the 2024 auction.

The day will also feature performances by Maxi-Bon (Miss Sportsman 2023) and Ja’mie Displays (Smackdown Season 10 Champion) as well as raffles every half hour and plenty of prizes to be won.

When: Saturday, August 4, 11:30am

Where: The Sportsman Hotel

Information: Follow The Sportsman Hotel on Facebook