The Sportsman Hotel Annual Charity Bake Off Returns

Brisbane Community Spotlight What's on
Michael James
July 24, 2024
The Sportsman Hotel Annual Charity Bake Off Returns
Image: Image: Facebook

Get ready to indulge your sweet tooth and bust out your best baking skills as The Sportsman Hotel host their annual charity bake off.

The competition returns again this year as the most camp and delicious fundraiser in Brisbane.

The Sportsman Hotel Annual Charity Bake Off

Fancy yourself a master baker?

Enjoy indulging in something sweet?

The Sportsman Hotel Charity Bake Off is just the place for you.

Each year members of the community put their baking skills to the test as they serve up their best efforts at the Sportsman Hotel.

Following judging but an esteemed panel of guest judges the delicious baked goods are auctioned off to attendees with all funds raised going to the Briz Pride Rotary Club.

This year the event is hosted by Miss Synthetique and Paul Wheeler, who will conduct the 2024 auction.

The day will also feature performances by Maxi-Bon (Miss Sportsman 2023) and Ja’mie Displays (Smackdown Season 10 Champion) as well as raffles every half hour and plenty of prizes to be won.

When: Saturday, August 4, 11:30am

Where:  The Sportsman Hotel

Information: Follow The Sportsman Hotel on Facebook 

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

Yulefest – A Queer Xmas In July At Marrickville Bowlo
July 23, 2024 | Gavin Walters

Yulefest – A Queer Xmas In July At Marrickville Bowlo
Sydney What's on
Grrrls To The Front at Bad Decisions Bar
July 22, 2024 | Tamuz Ellazam

Grrrls To The Front at Bad Decisions Bar
Melbourne Sound What's on
Diamond Drag Brunch: A Spectacular Fusion of Dining and Entertainment
July 21, 2024 | Michael James

Diamond Drag Brunch: A Spectacular Fusion of Dining and Entertainment
Brisbane What's on
‘Queer Here’ Brisbane Queer Art Competition Returns
July 20, 2024 | Michael James

‘Queer Here’ Brisbane Queer Art Competition Returns
Arts & Entertainment Community Spotlight News Queensland News
Brisbane Pride Memorial Garden Planting This Month
July 20, 2024 | Michael James

Brisbane Pride Memorial Garden Planting This Month
Brisbane What's on
Guy James Whitworth: Exploring Trauma of The HIV/AIDS Crisis Through Art
July 19, 2024 | Rita Bratovich

Guy James Whitworth: Exploring Trauma of The HIV/AIDS Crisis Through Art
Arts & Entertainment Community Spotlight New South Wales News Spaces Sydney What's on