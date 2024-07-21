Diamond Drag Brunch: A Spectacular Fusion of Dining and Entertainment

Discover an unforgettable blend of dining and entertainment at the Diamond Drag Brunch. Set against a vibrant backdrop, this event offers exhilarating performances, delicious cuisine, and bottomless beverages.

Guests can enjoy a rotating lineup of Brisbane’s top talent, including circus acts, burlesque dancers, and drag performers, all curated by Founder and Artistic Director Hayden Jones. Each show promises a unique spectacle designed to surprise and delight.

“Every performance at Diamond Drag Brunch is crafted to deliver an unforgettable experience,” says Hayden. “Our goal is to ensure a good time for everyone.”

More than just a show, Diamond Drag Brunch provides a lively space for guests to share moments with loved ones, enjoy a meal, and engage in playful activities. It celebrates diversity, creativity, and joy, offering an inclusive environment where everyone feels welcome.

Join the fun and see why Diamond Drag Brunch is the talk of the town.

Book your tickets now for an experience that will dazzle you.

When: August 25, 11 am – 3 pm

Where: La Costa, Fortitude Valley

Tickets: Available Online