Charli XCX Tribute Night At Poof Doof

Most recently appropriated by U.S. Presidential hopeful Kamala Harris, it seems the whole world is excited by Brat, the latest synth pop phenomenon Charli xcx.

The good folk at Poof Doof have obliged for those looking to immerse themselves in the Brat-iverse with dual ‘Brat Doof Charli XCX Tribute Night’ Poof Doof special editions in both Sydney and Melbourne.

Doors are at 10pm, with Charli songs galore from 12:30am upstairs.

Drag shows will pe performed by Ivory Glaze in Sydney, and Valencia and Bathsheba in Melbourne.

As usual, Poof Doof takes over Arq Sydney, and Chasers Nightclub in Melbourne.

Upstairs will be ‘brat crackle pop’ (pop, party, commercial), while downstairs will host the ‘poof pit’ (house, rave, dance).

DJs are Chris, Dad’s Mayo, Daydream, Hayday, Kobra, Ryan Marshall, and Victoria Anthony for Sydney; and Duchess Kay, Du Jour, Fragile Future, Fresh Princess, Jason Conti, and Spacemilk for Melbourne.

Sydney

When? Saturday 27 July 2024, 10pm-6:30am

Where? Arq Sydney, 16 Flinders St, Darlinghurst

Tickets? $25 on Eventbrite

Melbourne

When? Saturday 27 July 2024, 10pm-6:30am

Where? Chasers Nightclub, 386 Chapel, South Yarra

Tickets? $25 on Eventbrite