Swastikas & Homophobic Graffiti Found Across Inner West & On LGBTQ+ Bar

Locals in inner west Sydney awoke on Tuesday morning to find homophobic graffiti and hate symbols daubed throughout the area.

Officers attached to Inner West Police Area Command commenced an investigation after offensive graffiti was located on a number of political posters in the Newtown, Enmore, and Erskineville areas yesterday morning.

They believe the vandalism occurred between 1.30am to 2am yesterday.

At the time of publication, police have located 27 political posters, and two structures in Newtown that have been vandalised with offensive symbols and words.

A swastika was also found at the Imperial Hotel in Erskineville, spray painted over a sign declaring that the venue was “proudly LGBTQIA+.”

In a statement to the Star Observer, Chief Operating Officer of Universal Hotels, Richie Haines confirmed the incident.

“Given the symbol was also painted onto a number of other buildings and signs in the Erskineville and Newtown area, it does not appear to be targeted specifically at the Impy,” he said.

“Notwithstanding, the entire Universal Hotels and Imperial team condemn these cowardly actions in the strongest possible terms. There is absolutely no place in our society for such senseless hate and intolerance.”

The iconic venue is a Sydney institution and was added to the NSW State Heritage Register earlier this year.

Public display of Nazi symbols is banned in NSW, and carries a maximum penalty of 12 months’ imprisonment, or a $11,000 fine, or both.

Corflutes also vandalised

A number of posters for federal election candidates across multiple parties were also vandalised, with NSW police seizing several for forensic examination.

Some of the corflutes belonging to Greens senator Mehreen Faruqi were vandalised with Islamophobic and ableist slurs, and swastikas.

Faruqi said the vandalism was “vile and cowardly” and attributed it to the Greens’ “unwavering stance” on Palestine.

“It’s a disturbing reflection of the racism, Islamophobia and harassment that continues to target those who dare to speak up for Palestinian lives and human rights.”

Police have released CCTV of a man seen in the vicinity of Erskineville Road at about 1:50am yesterday, and are appealing to the public for assistance. He is described as being of Caucasian appearance, in his early to mid-20s, about 180cm tall, of medium build and with mid-length brown hair.

Anyone with information about the graffiti, or CCTV or mobile phone footage related to the incident, is urged to contact Newtown police station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.