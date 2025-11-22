Drag Race Darling La Voix Withdraws From Strictly Come Dancing

Star of Drag Race UK Season Six, La Voix, has announced she is withdrawing from her latest reality television project.

Just weeks out from the finals of the competition La Voix will no longer be competing on Strictly Come Dancing in the UK, the British equivalent to the hugely popular Dancing With The Stars in the US, currently starring Robert Irwin.

Taking to social media she told fans she is “absolutely devastated” to be leaving.

La Voix withdrawn due to injury

Since La Voix first appeared on the 23rd season of Strictly Come Dancing in the UK with her partner Aljaz Skorjanec she was been a fast audience favourite.

Despite not achieving huge scores from the judges during her time on the show, she has been a hit with fans of the show.

Clips of her hilarious banter between the hosts and judges have quickly gone viral online as she showed the world her quick wit and joyous spirit.

As the competition reached its eighth week La Voix and Aljaz advanced through to the special Blackpool episode of the season.

The pair were set to be one of just seven pairs competing at the special location, however days out from the event La Voix revealed she would not be competing on the night due to a foot injury.

“Due to an injury, I’ve been advised that I’m unable to perform, and my heart truly breaks knowing I won’t be dancing in such an iconic venue. Aljaz and I have worked incredibly hard, and we were so excited to share our routine with everyone.”

At the time representatives revealed that all was not lost for La Voix, they stated that she would be granted a “stay” and would automatically qualify through to the next round of the competition without having to perform.

Unfortunately Strictly Come Dancing hosts revealed to the audience live at the Blackpool event that La Voix would not be competing any further.

“Now, as you may have heard, La Voix sustained an injury, meaning that she can’t dance in Blackpool tonight, and following further advice from our medical team, we can now confirm she has very sadly had to withdraw from the competition said hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman.

“We will be speaking to La Voix on tomorrow night’s show, we love you so, so much.”

A devastated La Voix took to social media to thank and update her fans.

“Darlings, it breaks my heart to say this, but after all week of hoping, healing, and doing everything I possibly could, my injury simply hasn’t improved the way we prayed it would. With the guidance of the medical team and a heavy, heavy heart I have to officially withdraw from Strictly Come Dancing’ she wrote.

“This show has been one of the most extraordinary experiences of my life. To step onto that iconic dancefloor, to be welcomed so warmly by the judges, the pros, the crew, Tess & Claudia and of course the fabulous audience — it has meant the world to me. My only sadness is that I won’t be able to continue the journey the way I so wished I could.”