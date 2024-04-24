AJ Lamarque: From Drag To Stand Up At The Sydney Comedy Festival

With a magnetic presence and a knack for observational humour AJ Lamarque has carved out a unique niche in the comedy scene, blending humour with insightful commentary on queer culture.

As he gears up for his upcoming appearance at the Sydney Comedy Festival, AJ reflects on his journey from performing in drag to stand-up comedy and offers a glimpse into his latest show, “A Beginner’s Guide to Gay Cruising.”

AJ Lamarque: From Drag To Stand Up

AJ Lamarque’s comedic journey began five years ago in Sydney, where he first dipped his toes into the world of performance art.

Initially drawn to drag, AJ soon discovered that his true calling lay in stand-up comedy.

“I was one of those cliche gay guys who watched Drag Race and thought, ‘I’m gonna become a drag queen,'” AJ recalls with a laugh.

“But then I realised I actually hate drag. I’m not good at it. However, it did give me invaluable experience on stage, which ultimately paved the way for my transition to stand-up comedy.”

Transitioning from drag to comedy was not only a creative evolution but also a journey of self-discovery for AJ.

As he shed the trappings of drag and embraced a more authentic expression, AJ found himself exploring different facets of his identity.

“It was interesting to observe how people interacted with me based on my presentation,” AJ reflects.

“From wearing heels and elaborate costumes to embracing a more masculine aesthetic, I noticed a shift in how audiences perceived me and reacted to my comedy.”

When performing and presenting with a more feminine aesethic it was a notable difference for AJ.

“Audiences were much more lenient towards me and much more friendlier. But as I dress more masculine, audiences require a bit more winning over, so to speak” he muses.

“It was very interesting to see how audiences reacted to a male presenting femininity and a male presenting masculinity, or even though I was doing the same comedy and I was the same person.”

A Beginner’s Guide to Gay Cruising

Drawing inspiration from comedic legends like Omid Djalili and Gina Yashere, AJ’s comedic style is characterised by wit, charm, and a keen observation of human behaviour.

“Some of the earliest comedians I watched on TV, like Ahmed Ahmed and Gina Yashere, really resonated with me,” AJ shares.

As AJ honed their craft, he found success not only on stage but also online, where his TikTok videos garnered a loyal following.

“Creating content for TikTok allows me to experiment with different forms of creativity and connect with a wider audience,” AJ explains.

“While stand-up comedy gives me the opportunity to engage with live audiences and adapt my performance based on their energy and feedback.”

Now, as he prepares to take the stage at the Sydney Comedy Festival with his show “A Beginner’s Guide to Gay Cruising,” AJ invites audiences on a hilarious and introspective journey through the world of queer culture.

“The show is more than just tales of my experiences on a gay cruise,” AJ emphasizes.

“It’s a deeper exploration of what it means to be gay in 2024, examining themes of acceptance, partying, and the intricacies of queer interaction.”

With their razor-sharp wit and infectious energy, AJ Lamarque promises to deliver an unforgettable performance at the Sydney Comedy Festival.

From drag queen to comedy darling, AJ continues to captivate audiences with his unique brand of humour and unapologetic authenticity.

So grab your tickets, sit back, and get ready to laugh the night away with AJ Lamarque.