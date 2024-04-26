Nina Oyama: From Teenage Comedian to Queer Comedy Star

Nina Oyama, the openly queer comedian known for her raw and unapologetic humour, is set to take the stage at the Sydney Comedy Festival with her latest show, “Nina Oyama Is Coming.”

In a recent interview with the Star Observer, Nina shared insights into her comedy journey, inspirations, and what audiences can expect from her upcoming performance.

Nina Oyama Is Coming

Nina’s comedic journey began at the age of 17 during high school, where she turned to comedy as a form of solace amidst struggles with depression.

Reflecting on her early days in comedy, she recalls, “I was just really like, I don’t know, depressed I guess.”

“You know when you’re a teenager, you’re like, no one’s listening to me. So I was like, I will make people listen to me. I will go on stage and tell jokes” she laughs.

Her first foray into comedy was at the Comedy On The Rocks competition, where she surprised herself by coming runner-up.

“I think that when you’re like a 17-year-old kid, people probably want to help you out a little bit,” she jokes, reflecting on her early success.

Drawing inspiration from comedians like Sarah Silverman, Chelsea Peretti, and Kyle Kinane, Nina found her comedic voice early on.

Following her early comedy career Nina also found success as a writer and actor, securing her first writing job at the age of nineteen.

Nina later went on to appear on The Tonightly With Tom Ballard, Utopia and Task Master Australia, she has since gone to write for a number of Australian television programs.

She credits her writing and acting roles for expanding her career beyond stand-up comedy, stating, “I never thought I’d be an actor, but I just ended up doing it and people seem to like it when I do it.”

“I see queer women celebrated and uplifted a lot of the time”

As an openly queer comedian, Nina has always embraced her identity in her comedy.

She openly discusses her bisexuality on stage and celebrates the growing visibility of queer comedians, particularly in Australia.

“I think I was always talking about being bisexual a lot when I was 20 on stage,” she recalls. “Back when I was doing it, baby, there was no one talking about being bisexual in comedy” she laughs.

Discussing the visibility of queer comedians in Australia, Nina acknowledges a diverse spectrum among female comedians compared to their male counterparts.

“I see queer women celebrated and uplifted a lot of the time,” she observes noting the wide range of female, non-binary and queer comedians in the Australian comedy scene.

Nina’s upcoming show, “Nina Oyama Is Coming” promises an array of jokes about her life experiences, relationships, and, as she bluntly puts it, many jokes about “her pussy.”

With a mix of humour and honesty Nina’s performance offers a refreshing and unfiltered take on life’s absurdities.

But she warns that fans of her acting roles on television that this show is very much about herself and is not a family friendly show.

“It’s very filthy comedy.”

“There are jokes about lesbian sex and jokes about my pussy, lots of jokes about my pussy” she laughs.

“Don’t bring your kids or your grandma unless your grandma is cool” she warns.

As Nina gears up to take the stage at the Sydney Comedy Festival, audiences can expect an evening of laughter, irreverence, and unapologetic comedy.

Tickets are available for her shows below.

Sydney Comedy Festival – May 11 & 12

Brisbane Comedy Festival – May 23 – 26