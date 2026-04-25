Dirty Versachi Drops New Non-Binary Anthem ENBY COWGIRLFRMHELL
Drag performer, singer and DJ Dirty Versachi has dropped their latest single, an upbeat non-binary anthem, ENBY COWGIRLFRMHELL.
The latest release comes as the performer returns home to QLD after over a decade interstate.
And they’ve had quite the transformation since they left.
Dirty Versachi returns to Queensland
It’s been over ten years since Dirty Versachi packed their backs and left Queensland for greener pastures.
At the time they were known as Stephen Carmichael, an up and coming name in the music scene who had gained plenty of international attention for their creative musical covers of some huge hits.
But since calling Melbourne home they have uncovered their new musical identity as Dirty Versachi.
Now on their return to Queensland they’ve dropped their latest single, ENBY COWGIRLFRMHELL, a song inspired by a Grindr username that caught their attention and imagination.
View this post on Instagram
Speaking to The Star Observer Versachi says their time in Melbourne helped them find their musical voice more.
“Melbourne gave me space to grow creatively and personally. I’ve been DJing in the club circuit there for the past 5 years which also helped shift my inspiration behind the kinds of music I wanted to produce.”
“At the core of my music has always been a desire to authentically express who I am” they said.
“When I was making music in Brisbane as a teenager and in my early twenties, I was still finding my voice and sound. In many ways I still am, because growth never really stops, but now I feel much more grounded in who I am as an artist. The music feels bolder, more honest and more fully connected to me.”
That certainly rings true in their latest song, which is unapologetically queer.
“Everything I make is rooted in freedom and self-expression. As a queer artist, being visible and unapologetic in my work has always felt important to me.”
“This new single feels bold, playful and a little bit naughty. At the end of last year, I had the chance to do a songwriting trip in Los Angeles, which was a really inspiring turning point for me creatively. ENBY COWGIRLFRMHELL feels like the first bold step into this next chapter of my music.”
The describe the song as capturing “the chaos, camp and raw confidence of a night out, channelling queer freedom, self-expression and the feeling of being completely at home in your body. Playful, provocative and made for sweaty dancefloors, it carries a wild cowgirl-boy-they energy from start to finish.”
ENBY COWGIRLFRMHELL is just the beginning for the next chapter of Versachi’s career as they reconnect with their home state and prepare to release more music in the future.
“I’m excited to keep building from here. This year I’ll be releasing more music that came out of my Los Angeles songwriting trip, which feels like a really exciting new chapter for me creatively. I’m also looking forward to sinking my teeth back into the Brisbane music scene and reconnecting with the place where so much of my journey began.”
You can stream ENBY COWGIRLFRMHELL on all major streaming platforms, check out more music from Dirty Versachi below.
Leave a Reply