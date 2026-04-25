Dirty Versachi Drops New Non-Binary Anthem ENBY COWGIRLFRMHELL

Drag performer, singer and DJ Dirty Versachi has dropped their latest single, an upbeat non-binary anthem, ENBY COWGIRLFRMHELL.

The latest release comes as the performer returns home to QLD after over a decade interstate.

And they’ve had quite the transformation since they left.

Dirty Versachi returns to Queensland

It’s been over ten years since Dirty Versachi packed their backs and left Queensland for greener pastures.

At the time they were known as Stephen Carmichael, an up and coming name in the music scene who had gained plenty of international attention for their creative musical covers of some huge hits.

But since calling Melbourne home they have uncovered their new musical identity as Dirty Versachi.

Now on their return to Queensland they’ve dropped their latest single, ENBY COWGIRLFRMHELL, a song inspired by a Grindr username that caught their attention and imagination.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝕯𝖎𝖗𝖙𝖞 𝖁𝖊𝖗𝖘𝖆𝖈𝖍𝖎 (@dirtyversachi)

Speaking to The Star Observer Versachi says their time in Melbourne helped them find their musical voice more.