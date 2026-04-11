Malcolm In The Middle Reboot Debuts Non-Binary Character

The reboot of the hit early 2000’s comedy Malcolm In The Middle has introduced a new character to the family.

Vaughan Murrae has been revealed as they sixth child, Kelly, in the reboot of the series.

They are also the first non-binary character to feature in the show.

Malcolm In The Middle Introduces Non-Binary Character

Malcolm In The Middle is the latest bout of nostalgic television reboots to get new life.

The chaotic family comedy made household names out of Frankie Muniz and Bryan Cranston, prior to his breakout role on Breaking Bad.

Now twenty years since we farewelled the iconic comedy Disney+ have dropped the new four episode reboot.

When we last left the family there were just five children Francis, Reese, Malcolm, Dewey, and Jamie, with the finale dropping the shock news that mother Lois (Jane Kaczmarek) was pregnant with a six child.

With the reboot kicking off this weekend the sixth child, Kelly, has been revealed as a non-binary.

Kelly is also played by non-binary actor Vaughan Murrae.

Murrae appears in the first few minutes of the first episode where they are confronted by their parents awkwardly attempting to navigate their non-binary pronouns.

Prior to the debut of the Malcolm In The Middle: Life’s Still Unfair series executive producer Tracy Katsky spoke to Deadline about the personal reason they chose to include Kelly as a non-binary character.

Reflecting on their own family Katsky said “Three out of four of our kids are queer, and without making it a thing and without making an issue, I think it’s really nice to have a character that, that’s just a facet of their personality as opposed to the entire story,” they said of Kelly’s inclusion in the show.

The series will also feature other queer characters with Malcolms friend Stevie Kenarban from the original series returning as an openly gay character with his own family (Craig Lamar Traylor).

All of the other actors have returned for the reboot with the exception of Erik Per Sullivan who originally played the character of Dewey. Sullivan declined plenty of offers to return, ultimately leaving production to recast the role with actor Caleb Ellsworth-Clark.

All four episodes of Malcolm In The Middle: Life’s Still Unfair are now streaming on Disney+.