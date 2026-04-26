‘I’m going to come for you’ Cyndi Lauper Lashes Out At Heckler During Show

Music icon Cyndi Lauper has lashed out a rude fan who heckled her during a show this weekend.

The True Colours singer was not holding back when she gave the audience member a piece of her mind.

It comes as Lauper closes out the last few nights of her Las Vegas residency.

Cyndi Lauper shuts down fan

At 72 years old Cyndi Lauper is still proving she is a force to be reckoned with on stage.

Over the weekend Lauper performed at the Colosseum in Las Vegas for the final week of her residency.

As she attempted to tell a story to her fans in between songs one fan started screaming out from the crowd.

“I don’t know what the fuckyou’re saying, hon,” she replied as she attempted to understand what the man was yelling out.

The interaction was caught on film in a viral video now circulating online which captured Lauper telling the man “please remember where you are, OK? ‘Cause if you’re trying to shade me, bitch, I’m going to come for you.”

But Lauper didn’t stop there as she continued to put the man in his place.

“I’m from Brooklyn, OK, and if I want to fucking talk, I will do a tap dance if I fucking want” she concluded as the crowd applauded her for taking her stance against the heckler.

“Sorry,” she told them.

“That, of course, is not part of my people skills course.”

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It was certainly a way to wrap up her show as Lauper winds up her performing days. 2025 saw her complete her Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Farewell Tour, signalling the end of her days as a touring artist.

Coinciding with the tour in 2025 Cyndi Lauper was also inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.