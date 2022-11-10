—

British rock and pop singer Sir Rod Stewart on Friday announced his 2023 Australia Tour, which will also feature a very special guest, American singer Cyndi Lauper.

Sir Rod Stewart will kick off his tour in Perth on March 11, 2023, and continue his Down Under journey, headlining shows in Melbourne, Geelong, Adelaide, Mount Cotton, Sydney, Hunter Valley before concluding at Centennial Vineyards in Bowral on April 2, 2023.

The shows promise to be a triple delight for fans. In his massive two-hour set, Sir Rod Stewart will perform from his vast catalogue of hits as well as tracks from his 2021 album The Tears Of Hercules, his 31st studio album.

Advertisement

Cyndi Lauper & Jon Stevens Will Join Sir Rod Stewart

Ground-breaking Grammy, Emmy and Tony Award-winning songwriter and performing artist Cyndi Lauper will take the stage for an hour and play her most loved songs. Down Under’s very own rock legend Jon Stevens, lead singer of Noiseworks, will open the shows on the tour.

Advertisement

Ticket Information

General public tickets go on sale on Thursday, November 17 at 1:00pm (AEDT).

My Live Nation members can secure tickets first during the pre-sale commencing Tuesday, November 15 at 11.00am, concluding on Thursday, November 17 at 12.00pm (AEDT).

For ‘A Day On The Green’ Shows, pre-sale for AAMI customers will run from November 15, 11.00 am via AAMI Events and Experiences. A Day On The Green Members Pre-Sale will run from November 15, 11.00 am until November 17, 12.00 pm or until pre-sale allocation is exhausted

For complete VIP, tour and ticket information, visit: livenation.com.au.





