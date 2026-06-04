Gay Porn Star Drake Von Charged With Domestic Battery In Las Vegas

Adult film performer Drake Von has been charged with multiple domestic violence offences after being arrested in Las Vegas this week.

Von, whose legal name is Dawson Bacon, was taken into custody by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police overnight.

Court records show the 23-year-old has been charged with two felonies: domestic battery by strangulation and coercion constituting domestic violence with threat or use of physical force. He also faces an alleged misdemeanour charge of domestic battery.

A spokesperson for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department told TMZ that Von is accused of attempting to strangle his partner at a luxury home in Las Vegas. The police spokesperson did not provide any further details about the alleged incident.

According to TMZ, Von’s bail was set at USD$25,246 (which works out to approximately AUD $35,400). Von has not publicly commented on the charges.

Drake Von built a major online following

Von is one of the most recognisable names in gay adult entertainment right now, and has frequently attracted headlines beyond the adult industry.

After originally performing with his twin brother as The Baconator Twins, Drake branched off to work on his own following their public feud.

Von has also drawn attention for his viral “One Top Vs 1000 Bottoms” event to rival the record set by fellow adult content creator Bonnie Blue in 2025 – which generated significant discussion in LGBTQIA+ media and across the community. More recently, he appeared in the reality series Ultimate Boys Trip.

He had recen success at at the 2026 Pornhub Awards, alongside Australian adult content creator Girthmasterr. Von received the 2026 award for Top Twink Performer. He also took home two awards at the GayVN awards in 2025.

The case remains before the courts in Nevada.

Anyone experiencing domestic, family or sexual violence in Australia needing support can contact 1800RESPECT online or by phoning 1800 737 732.