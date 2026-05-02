Gay Porn Star Drake Von Stars In New Reality TV Show ‘Ultimate Boys Trip’

Gay porn star Drake Von joins the cast of X-Rated: Ultimate Boys Trip as the franchise shifts from New York chaos to South Beach heat.

The controversial porn star is making waves in the new show with a troupe of other adult stars in his latest outing.



And of course, he’s serving up all the drama.

Drake Von enters the spotlight in Ultimate Boys Trip

Drake Von steps into Ultimate Boys Trip as the newest addition to the X-Rated: NYC universe, bringing a reputation that precedes him.

The 23 year old OnlyFans creator has built a significant following online, not just for his adult content but for headline grabbing personal drama including a public feud with his twin and an eye raising age gap relationship.

Von has also become known for his provocative “Top 1000 Bottoms” challenge, a viral stunt in the making that sees him attempting to copy the efforts of controversial porn star Bonnie Blue.

Now, Drake Von is taking that notoriety into reality television and it doesn’t take long for tensions to ignite.

When Boomer Banks invites porn stars Max Konnor and Joey Mills to Miami following his DJ residency booking at Hotel Gaythering, the group dynamic quickly shifts with Von’s inclusion.

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Mills, in particular, openly questions the newcomer’s intentions, accusing him of being a “charisma-less, gay-for-pay clout-chaser.”

Von pushes back, making it clear he is not there to play a passive role setting the stage for what the show frames as explosive “twink-on-twink warfare” or as we say in Australia, “game on moles”.

Ultimate Boys Trip is a continuation of the popular franchise and continues to serve heightened drama, something Von has no trouble dishing up.

X-Rated: Ultimate Boys Trip premiered April 28 on OUTtv and is available to stream on Prime Video in Australia.

Catch the full trailer below.