South Australia Broadens Free Access To HIV Treatment In Public Health System

From 1 July 2026, people living with HIV in South Australia will be able to access free antiretroviral treatment (ART) medications when dispensed through South Australian public hospital pharmacies, provided they have a prescription issued by any South Australian public hospital.

A co-payment will still be required for people accessing HIV medications through community pharmacies.

ART works by reducing the amount of virus in your body to an undetectable level. This stops HIV from progressing and eliminates the risk of transmission through sex – this is known as ‘Undetectable = Untransmittable’ (U=U).

The initiative is launching alongside the 10-year anniversary of the U=U campaign and is described as an important step towards eliminating HIV transmission in South Australia by 2030.

Access to this treatment is life changing for people like Kath, who has lived with HIV for 39 years.

“If it wasn’t for treatment, I wouldn’t be standing here now,” Kath says, on the SA Health Instagram.

“When I was first diagnosed in 1987, I didn’t expect to see my children grow up. I remember when I would pick my children up and hug them, I used to hold my breath. I just felt like I was this walking virus – but treatment has changed that.Now, my children are adults, and I have 3 beautiful grandchildren. They bring me so much joy.”

Existing eligibility pathways for Medicare and non-Medicare patients remain unchanged under the initiative.

People living with HIV who are not eligible for Medicare, can still access free HIV-related medical care, pathology testing and HIV ART medications through South Australian public hospitals.

People living with HIV who are eligible for Medicare and accessing care in community settings continue to be subsidised through Medicare and the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme and subject to relevant copayments.

Thorne Harbour Health CEO Chad Hughes praised the move, saying “At a time when many are facing growing financial pressures, ensuring that people living with HIV are able to access free antiretroviral treatment is a vital step towards the virtual elimination of new HIV notifications in South Australia by 2030.”

“We applaud the South Australian Government on this decision, and we urge other jurisdictions to take similar steps to address financial barriers that might stand between people living with HIV and treatment. In addition to better long term health outcomes for themselves, when people living with HIV are able to access treatment and sustain an undetectable viral load, they are also unable to transmit HIV to their sexual partners. In fact, an undetectable viral load is scientifically proven to be the most effective way to prevent the onward transmission of HIV.”