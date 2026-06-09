SA Gov’t Announces $80k Commitment To Pride March At 2026 SA Pride Gala

The future of the Adelaide Pride March has received a significant boost, with the South Australian Government committing $20,000 per year over the next four years to support the annual event.

The funding announcement was made by South Australian Minister for Human Services Katrine Hildyard at the 2026 South Australian Pride Gala on Saturday night, in a move welcomed by community organisation Pride Adelaide.

In a statement following the announcement, Pride Adelaide said the investment recognised “the importance of inclusion, visibility and belonging for LGBTQIA+ South Australians” and would provide greater certainty for the future of one of the state’s most visible celebrations of queer pride.

“This investment recognises the importance of inclusion, visibility and belonging for LGBTQIA+ South Australians. It provides greater certainty for the future of Pride March and strengthens our ability to continue delivering a safe, accessible and welcoming event for our community,” the organisation said.

Pride March Adelaide attracts thousands of people each year and has become a cornerstone event on the state’s LGBTQIA+ calendar. While the modern Pride March has been held annually for 23 years, it traces its roots back to Adelaide’s first Proud Parade 51 years ago.

Pride Adelaide thanked Premier Peter Malinauskas, Minister Hildyard and the South Australian Government for the commitment, saying it would help ensure the march continues to thrive for years to come.

Planning is already underway for Pride March Adelaide 2027, with further details expected to be announced in the coming months.

SA Pride Awards celebrate LGBTQIA+ community

Alongside the funding announcement, the South Australian Pride Awards recognised individuals, organisations and events making an outstanding contribution to the state’s LGBTQIA+ community.

This year’s South Australian Pride Hall of Fame inductees were Pam Price and Eric Kuhlmann, recognised for their longstanding contributions to queer life in South Australia.

The 2026 South Australian Pride Award winners were:

Community Group of the Year: Feast Queer Youth Drop In

Event of the Year: Laya & Fifi’s Drag Bingo & Trivia Events

Community Impact Award: Mary’s Poppin

Employer of the Year: Department of Human Services

First Nations Person of the Year: Damien Ralphs

Health and Wellbeing Leadership Award: Thorne Harbour Health SA

Music and Live Performance Award: Emerauld

Performer of the Year: Eve Elle

Sports and Recreation Award: Hike Society Adelaide Inc.

Volunteer of the Year: Penny McAuley

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The awards highlighted the breadth of work being undertaken across South Australia’s LGBTQIA+ community, from youth support and health advocacy to arts, performance, sport and grassroots volunteering.

Pride Adelaide says the evening was not only a celebration of community achievement, but also a chance to secure the future of one of the state’s most important annual LGBTQIA+ events.

“Together, we honour our history, celebrate our present and march towards an even brighter future.”