Thorne Harbour Warns Of Mpox Spike Across Multiple Australian States

Community health organisations are urging the LGBTQ+ community to stay vigilant about mpox, with majority of this year’s cases being reported just within the past six weeks.

More than 100 mpox cases have been reported nationally since the beginning of 2026, and the majority of those cases recorded in the past six weeks across Queensland, New South Wales, Victoria, South Australia and Western Australia.

The spike has prompted renewed calls about the importance of mpox vaccinations for gay, bi, and other men who have sex with men.

Thorne Harbour Health said the colder months have historically coincided with spikes in mpox transmission, including during outbreaks in both 2022 and 2024.

“While our communities have done well to keep mpox cases down, the reality is that it hasn’t disappeared entirely. Unfortunately, this is the time of year when we have seen a spike in cases in both the 2022 and 2024 outbreak,” said Caleb Hawk, THH’s Deputy Director of Health Promotion and Community Engagement.

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The importance of mpox vaccinations

Mpox, which spreads primarily through close physical contact including during sex, can cause symptoms such as fever, swollen lymph nodes, fatigue, and painful rashes or lesions.

Those who have not yet received both doses of the mpox vaccine should book in, says Hawk.

“Many people book in for flu vaccines around this time of year. Our message is simple: if you haven’t had your mpox vaccine, or haven’t completed the second dose, ask about it while you’re there,” Hawk said.

While vaccination significantly reduces the risk of severe illness and transmission, Hawk said breakthrough infections can still occur.

“And if you see a suspicious spot or lesion, get it checked out. It is still possible to acquire mpox even if you’re fully vaccinated, but symptoms tend to be milder.”

Hawk said the focus should remain on community health without fuelling stigma or fear.

“This is about keeping ourselves, our partners, and our communities safe without creating panic or shame around sex, socialising, or community connection.”

Mpox vaccinations remain free and available, regardless of Medicare or visa status. For more information about how to get the mpox vaccination, head here.