ChillOut Festival To Expand To 10-Day Program For 30th Anniversary In 2027

ChillOut Festival will expand to a 10-day program in 2027 as it marks its 30th anniversary, with events scheduled from 27 February to 8 March in Daylesford.

Founded in 1997 as a one-day community gathering of around 100 people, the festival has grown into Australia’s largest and longest-running regional queer pride event, now attracting more than 30,000 visitors annually to Daylesford and the surrounding Hepburn Shire region.

The 2027 program will include a major street party, a gala dinner recognising contributors to the festival’s history, and an expanded series of community events across the town. The existing Street Parade and Carnival Day will continue, alongside additional programming across galleries, gardens, hospitality venues and community spaces, with a stronger focus on the Daylesford town centre.

ChillOut President Matt Clarke said: “We are so excited and energised to celebrate 30 years of ChillOut that we are going all out to ensure as many people as possible have the opportunity to come to Daylesford and surrounding areas to enjoy the celebrations! We know that there is so many events jammed into a three day weekend during ChillOut, spread across a large number of hospitality venues, galleries, wineries, halls and the like so we want to showcase these places, giving them the opportunity to really shine and deliver a memorable experience to people who may not be able to make it to Daylesford on the Labour Day long weekend. Some community events in the week leading up to the main celebrations is something we are really excited about, an opportunity to get the whole town involved. There will be a Gala Dinner to acknowledge all the people who have contributed to 30 years of ChillOut, a Street Party to bring everyone together, a return to the Town Hall for some events and of course a few other surprises to be announced over the next few months.”

The expanded 2027 edition will coincide with Sydney Mardi Gras, while continuing its traditional alignment with the Labour Day weekend period.

ChillOut has described itself as contributing an estimated $7 million to the local economy each year, with visitors travelling from across Victoria and interstate to attend. Accommodation providers, hospitality venues and tourism operators in the region typically see increased demand during the festival period.

The event is volunteer-led, supported by hundreds of volunteers annually, and more than $250,000 was invested in artists, entertainment and production for the 2026 festival year. As a registered charity, the organisation is also seeking tax-deductible donations from community members and businesses to support costs including insurance, infrastructure, security, transport and accommodation.

Organisers say the expansion is intended to support continued growth and broaden access to events across the full duration of the festival period.