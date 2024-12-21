ChillOut Festival 2025 will return to Daylesford for a remarkable and extremely queer Labour Day Weekend. Celebrating its 28th year, ChillOut has grown from humble beginnings into one of the most cherished — and the longest-running — queer country pride festivals in regional Australia.

From March 6-10, ChillOut will transform Daylesford into a carnival wonderland with 2025’s theme: Rainbow Circus Spectacular.

”This year’s theme is inspired by the spectacle and tears we shed whenever we watched The Greatest Showman,” reveals ChillOut’s President Matt Clarke. “Under the circus big top, expect sideshow alley vibes, popcorn machines, fair games and more– minus clowns for the phobia-prone,” he adds.

The festival promises a carnival-esque atmosphere where everyone can let their freak flag fly and escape fast-paced city life for a little while.

At its heart, ChillOut celebrates inclusivity and connection, run entirely by passionate volunteers.

ChillOut: The Queer Catskills

The festival offers a chance to embrace the magic of pride in the countryside like no other – a queer getaway inviting city dwellers seeking a digital detox to take a literal breath of fresh air and for locals to recharge.

With breathtaking mountain trails, warm country hospitality, sporting events and more, ChillOut feels like a queer Catskills retreat.

A taste of ChillOut Festival 2025’s Rainbow Spectacular…

ChillOut events offer something for everyone under the open sky. Kick off the weekend with a communal opening night under the circus tent, featuring a choir performance.

Followed by the highly-anticipated Rainbow Spectacular follows, showcasing The Voice’s powerhouse vocalist Emily-Jane Conidi, Drag Race Down Under winner Spankie Jackzon, mind-blowing illusions and a grooving Disco Inferno headlined by the legendary Marcia Hines. Plus, a sultry burlesque show guaranteed to “get you hot under the big top,” promises Clarke.

More poignant events include the free Youth Muster, a welcoming space for queer youth, featuring performances from the local high school pride groups. Alongside this, there’s also the Grove of Gratitude – a tree-planting ceremony honouring LGBTQIA+ activists who paved the way – which gets a bit emotional, says Clarke.

ChillOut prioritises accessibility for all with wheelchair-accessible shuttle buses, local transport options and collaborations with local businesses to ensure every attendee feels welcome.

Partnerships with support groups for older LGBTQIA+ folks add to ChillOut’s commitment to creating a safe, supportive, affordable and happy environment for all ages and abilities.

Prepare to make life-long memories. Whether you’re looking for dazzling performances, a refreshing countryside escape or meaningful connection, ChillOut Festival 2025 is a must-see celebration of queer pride in the country.

For more information, click here