ChillOut Festival Celebrates ‘Planet Love’ in 2026

Once a tiny gathering of around 100 locals in 1996, ChillOut has blossomed into a definitive LGBTQIA+ Aussie rite of passage, bringing over 30,000 revellers to Daylesford each Labour Day weekend.

Born from Springs Connections, a local queer collective, the festival has stayed true to its roots: community first, creativity always, regional magic guaranteed. Three decades on, that heartbeat still drives everything. The festival remains fully powered by volunteers juggling full-time jobs, giving up weekends and, in true southern hospitality, lending their utes to keep the show rolling. Their goal is simple: make Daylesford a place where newcomers and long-time locals alike feel free to revel in the great outdoors.

This year, ChillOut launches a shimmering new theme: Planet Love. Festival president Matt Clarke says the idea sprang from a desire to celebrate Daylesford as its own joyful queer universe — a place where anyone, from anywhere, of any identity or age, can land and feel immediately at home. And while cowboy hats, boots and country vibes will always echo through the festival, Planet Love turns up the dial: galaxies of glitter, cosmic critters, neon futures, playful planets and yes, as Matt jokes, “Uranus is bound to appear more than once.”

This year, the program amps up old favourites with fresh twists. Carnival Day returns with longer set times and more ways to join the fun, and thanks to new sponsorship, some tickets have been slashed to $15. Expect show-stopping performances from “Drag Race” alums: crowd-pleaser Kita Mean, the ever-glamorous Hannah Conda and the larger-than-life Spankie Jackzon.

The beloved Bush Dance is back with favourite string bands and more interactive events under the stars. The Street Parade once again rolls proudly down Vincent Street, while plans are underway to shift the Pool Party to the stunning Daylesford Lake for a free, open-air splash-fest, nestled in Daylesford’s vibrant scenery. Youth Muster and the rainbow family picnic return to the shady Hepburn Springs amphitheatre, offering a relaxed space for young queer folk, parents new and old, and little ones. Accessibility is central with Auslan interpreters at flagship events, accessible venues and shuttles, including custom-built ramps and golf-buggy transfers into Carnival Day.

From 5–9 March 2026, ChillOut promises a long weekend escape full of connection, celebration and unapologetically gay country bliss. Pack your sparkle, grab your people and blast off to Planet Love, Daylesford’s little universe where everyone breathes in fresh air and queer joy.

ChillOut Festival 2026

5-9 March 2026

Daylesford, VIC