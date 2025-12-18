A Guide To Victoria’s 2026 Regional Pride Festivals

Regional Victoria is igniting with Pride, with over 60,000 people expected to join the 2026 season’s celebrations and festivals.

From cosy country gatherings to full-blown parties, queer creativity is spilling into towns across the state with art, music, rallies, picnics and stories rooted in local pride.

Here’s just some of the gorgeous LGBTQIA+ events regional Victoria has to offer this year:

Geelong Rainbow Festival

Down south, Geelong kicks things off with a big comeback. After a short break, the Geelong Rainbow Festival roars roars back to life on 6–7 February, led by a fresh committee eager to champion the city’s fearless queer community.

A cabaret launch sets the mood before crowds rally through the streets and spill into Johnstone Park for a full day of free performances, stalls and community cheer. Then, the festival crew heads to Melbourne to keep the spirit roaring at the Victoria’s Pride Street Party.

ChillOut Festival

Next up is the much-loved ChillOut Festival, returning 5–9 March 2026 with a Planet Love theme. As Australia’s longestrunning

country pride event, ChillOut draws thousands to their foothills. Expect a stacked offering of down-to-earth parties, performances and community events, all wrapped in signature Daylesford warmth.

For many it’s a yearly pilgrimage and refreshing break from city crowds, where community feels close and country air hums with rainbow cheer.

Bendigo Pride Festival

Up north, Bendigo keeps pride thriving in March across the Loddon Mallee, driven entirely by passionate locals.

From art exhibitions and workshops to performances and the beloved Pride in the Park picnic, Bendigo Pride Festival buzzes with community spirit at every turn.

The festival culminates in the Giant Pride Flag unveiling, a bright, larger-than-life symbol, celebrating regional visibility and inclusion.

Southern HiBearnation

Winter brings Melbourne’s legendary Southern HiBearnation, the nation’s biggest gathering of bears and their mates. In 2026, HiBearnation sets sail with a pirate theme, promising raucous parties, sizzling BBQs, workshops and the ever-popular Mr. Australasia Bear competition. UnderBear and the HUNK costume party will keep dance floors thumping while inclusive events open the fun to every kind of buccaneer.

Running 6–14 June, it remains a highlight of the fuzzy community calendar, inviting all to unleash their inner party pirate.

Across farms, forests, paddocks and regional main streets, Victoria’s regional pride festivals offer more than a party. They’re a chance to connect, celebrate and honour the stories that make queer life in regional Australia so distinctly vivid.

Together, they show queer life thrives far beyond the city limits, giving every community space to shine and be celebrated in their own backyards.