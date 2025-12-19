Midsumma’s Victoria’s Pride Street Party To Trial Mobile Pill Testing

The Victorian government will be bringing the state’s mobile pill testing service to Midsumma’s Victoria’s Pride Street Party in February next year.

It marks the first time it has been trialled at a street festival since the service began operating last year.

The Minister for Mental Health Ingrid Stitt and Minister for Equality Vicki Ward made the announcement on Friday, with testing giving festival-goers access to life-saving drug checks and harm reduction advice.

“Our pill testing trial is saving lives and strengthening our drug surveillance system – and we’re making sure that the service is reaching more Victorians so they can see what’s really in their substances,” said Stitt.

“While no illicit substance is safe, we want people to have the health information they need to reduce drug harm.”

Held annually as part of Midsumma celebrations, Victoria’s Pride Street Party showcases LGBTQIA+ art, live music, performances and culture, bringing over 50,000 people together every summer to celebrate progress, love, and diversity.

“The Pride Street Party is one of the most fun and vibrant days of the incredible Midsumma Festival,” said Ward. “We’re ensuring that everyone has access to the advice and support they need to stay safe.”

Testing reduces frontline service stress

Pill testing is completely free and confidential, staffed by an experienced team of experts to provide health information to help people make safer, more informed decisions.

A range of drugs can be tested, with the service working with organisers to rapidly warn partygoers through geolocated alerts and event signage if any high-risk substances are detected.

Last summer, 10 drug notifications were issued across the five events with two escalating to statewide advisories.

The fixed Victorian Pill Testing Service site in Fitzroy will be expanding its hours of operation over summer on Thursdays and Fridays and will be open on additional days in the lead up to New Year’s Eve.

The roll out comes after a recent drug alert warned of high-dose MDMA circulating in Victoria, highlighting the need for accessible harm-reduction advice.

While the service seeks to save lives, reduce drug harm and improve public health at music festivals and major events, it also reduces pressure on frontline services.