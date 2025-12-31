MELBOURNE PRIDE GUIDE: Victoria’s Pride Street Party 2026

Clear your calendar, it’s once again time to groove on the streets of the inner North! For the fifth year running, Midsumma closes with a full-throttle street takeover with the Victoria’s Pride Street Party, turning Fitzroy’s streets into a living love letter to the places and communities that shape us.

On 8 February, Gertrude and Smith Streets will once again come alive with Pride from morning to night. One of Naarm’s most iconic queer precincts becomes a day-long playground of vibrant community, creativity and unapologetic joy, shaped by the layered queer histories rooted here. This year’s festivities are grounded in Midsumma’s theme, ‘Time & Place’, celebrating how we gather, where we belong, and the stories etched into our streets, laneways and spaces.

Across ten electric hours, the gaybourhood will pop off and pulse across two outdoor stages, with roving pop-ups and live performances taking over every corner, showcasing the finest and boldest in queer artistry. Turning the streets into a living stage, expect everything from drag royalty in galleries, genre-bending DJs, foot-stomping bands to comedians who keep crowds on their toes.

Between sets, explore market stalls highlighting local makers, queer-owned business, community groups, and tasty treats from the inner north. Families, friends, elders, young folks, and allies are all welcome — whether you arrive with a pram, a posse, or a parade-worthy fit.

The music may be loud, but the Street Party’s sense of belonging is louder. While the final headliners remain under wraps, the spirit is unmistakable: a multi-generational, utterly Melbourne extravaganza, swinging from heart-thumping spectacle to quiet moments of connection.

As Midsumma’s Acting Chair of Management Michael Parry reminds us, “Midsumma reclaims spaces as vital hubs for authentic expression, centering intersectional stories that weave together land, culture and community.” On this bright day, those stories aren’t just remembered — they’re sung, shouted, whispered, lived, and danced to.

As of February 2026, Victoria’s Street Party has no funding, so this could be your last chance to experience the vibrant stroll through Fitzroy Street. So gather the girls, gays, theys, your chosen rainbow family of all ilks, lace up your boots (kinky or otherwise), stake your spot and join thousands of others in Naarm/Melbourne’s ultimate queer block party. Victoria’s Pride Street Party is free, accessible, and overflowing with pride.

Victoria’s Pride Street Party

8 February 2026 | 12 – 9pm

Gertrude Street and Smith Street, Fitzroy