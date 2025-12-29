Get comfy and settle in for storytime turned all the way up at Drag Storytime, strictly for adults. Fierce drag performers take the lead as Narelda Jacobs and Karina Natt — who got married in 2024 — crack open their cheeky, new picture book ‘If Queers Weren’t Meant to Have Kids’. This stunning book celebrates the chaos and beauty of rainbow families with big laughs and bigger heart.

Expect camp performances, loud sing-a-longs, and a bar keeping spirits and mischief high. The 18+ event riffs on a State Victoria Library tradition and transforms into something rowdy and proudly queer. After the reading, the co-author couple sit down for a chat and signing, unpacking the humour and lived moments tucked between the pages.

Written by trailblazing Whadjuk Noongar journalist Jacobs and communications specialist Natt, with illustrations by First Nations artist Molly Hunt, the book is a legitimate and charming guide for modern-day parents and kids alike.

It’s packed with tongue-in-cheek truths, including the questions plenty of us wonder about creating rainbow families but rarely say out loud, like why do lesbians nest so fast, and is the turkey baster thing a myth or real?

Grab your tickets, bring your friends, revel in unfiltered joy, community and plunge into a storytime gone gloriously rogue.

Drag Storytime for Adults w/ Narelda Jacobs & Karina Natt

31 January | 7:30pm State Library Victoria – Conversation Quarter