MELBOURNE PRIDE GUIDE: The Placeholder

Gather your crew and get ready for a standout theatrical experience when ‘The Placeholder’ arrives in Melbourne.

Written by trans playwright Ben MacEllen and directed by award-winner Kitan Petkovski, ‘The Placeholder’ is sharp, funny and unmistakably human.

Set in a limbo where everything familiar feels unsettled, the play follows a tight-knit group of women still mourning the loss of a friend — when, suddenly, one of them announces they’re planning to transition. The news cracks open everything they thought they understood about identity, loyalty, and each other. From there, MacEllen and Petkovski take the audience on a rollercoaster through the messy, tender and often hilarious aftermath.

This powerfully tender story explores chosen family, shifting relationships, and that strange in-between space where the past has slipped away but the future hasn’t yet arrived. It’s bold, intimate, and deeply relatable to anyone who’s ever navigated life changes, big or small.

“My hope is that the play sparks conversations — around kitchen tables, between friends, and in workplaces — about what it actually means to support trans and gender diverse people,” says MacEllen.

More than a performance, ‘The Placeholder’ is a magical story about courage, change and living truthfully in an unmissable highlight of this year’s Midsumma program.

The Placeholder

29 January – 8 February 2026, Tues – Sat | 7:30pm, Sun | 5pm Previews: 27 & 28 January | 7:30pm

Fortyfivedownstairs, Melbourne