MELBOURNE PRIDE GUIDE: BEASTIES

Following a sold-out season, BEASTIES is bringing its parade of beautiful queer creatures back to Melbourne, bristling with pure imagination and energy. Part of Midsumma Presents, this vivid exhibition-performance experiment transforms discarded materials into chimeralike beings that revel in queer resistance and invention.

Step inside and the space begins to shift. Burlesque folds into ritual, revelry collides with performance, and every “monster” offers a glimpse into lived queer experience.

Across sound, visual work and wearable art, BEASTIES explores what it means to be marked as “other,” and how to reclaim the label with flair. After drawing queues around the block, the show returns with new creatures shaped in collaboration with the performers who inhabit them. The cast is a horde of strange, sexy, trash-born beings that are as inventive as they are expressive.

Curator Alli Sebastian Wolf describes the project as “a celebration of queer resilience and fabulousness… taking scraps and discards and making something beautiful, weird and joyful.” Performer Izzy Ashido adds, “Queer safe spaces allow LGBTQIA+ people to express themselves freely and connect through shared experience.”

BEASTIES invites you to wander the shadows, bask in the shine, and dare to meet the delightfully odd, vibrant queer creatures thriving within.

BEASTIES

28 – 31 January 2026 | 6pm

Meat Market – Stables, North Melbourne