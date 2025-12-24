MELBOURNE PRIDE GUIDE — WERK: SERVE

Ready to order? You should prepare to be served snack after snack and snack when WERK: SERVE — the follow-up to the successful WERK: Tough Love — arrives at the Australian Center of Contemporary Art this Midsumma.

On the menu is a one-night only, vivid art exhibition — a decadent drag performance created and hosted by the sassy, unstoppable Aysha Buffet. Confident, inspired, and determined, Buffet brings an electrifying performance, serving spicy looks, and celebrating the strength and expressive power of queer bodies. Making room for everyone, Buffet sparks gutsy conversations and delivers reads that are funny, sharp, and perhaps a little too relatable. And true to the name, Buffet — big foodie that they are — will literally serve you delicious food alongside this tasty treat of an exhibition.

Celebrating queer creativity and artistry, WERK: SERVE runs alongside ACCA’s Summer Season exhibitions, featuring two spectacular trans artists: Tourmaline: Transcendent and r e a : c l a i m e d.

Tasting like pure queer joy, WERK: SERVE is the perfect cocktail of art and drag, served hot, full of flavour, and brimming with style and attitude. So mark your calendars because this dashing dish guarantees you won’t leave hungry for fun, fabulousness, or with a crumb left.

WERK: SERVE

31 January 2026 | 6:30 pm

Australian Centre for Contemporary Art

(ACCA), Southbank