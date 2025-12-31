MELBOURNE PRIDE GUIDE: DIVA

Are you a true runway romantic? Well, the extravagant new fashion exhibition at the Australian Museum of Performing Arts, ‘DIVA’, is calling you.

Opening 11 December, this spectacle is a walk-in wardrobe of queer cultural history, where every outfit tells a story. Developed by London’s Victoria and Albert Museum (V&A), ‘DIVA’ features more than 250 pieces, from exquisite couture to show-stopping stage and screen costumes worn by fashion pioneers like Prince, Lady Gaga, Cher and more.

The exhibition celebrates world-famous divas who’ve reshaped fashion, turning every strut, pose, and look into a statement of fearless style. V&A Senior Curator Kate Bailey explains: “At the heart of this exhibition is a story of iconic performers who, with creativity, courage and ambition, have challenged the status quo using their voice and art to redefine and reclaim the diva.”

Standout pieces include Marilyn Monroe’s fringed black dress from Some Like it Hot (1959), Rihanna’s jewel-encrusted ‘Heavenly Bodies’ Met Gala papal ensemble designed by John Galliano for Maison Margiela, and Lady Gaga’s couture Valentino ballgown from the 2019 Golden Globes.

So pick your most DIVA-worthy outfit, gather your style-obsessed pals, and step into a world of sequins, silhouettes and unapologetic glamour this Midsumma.

DIVA

11 December 2025 – 26 April 2026 | Mon-Fr | 12pm-7pm & Sat-Sun | 10am-7pm

Australian Museum of Performing Arts, Southbank