MELBOURNE PRIDE GUIDE: NGV Friday Nights: Midsumma

Calling all fashion lovers and runway divas craving an alternative night out! NGV Friday Nights invites you to immerse yourself in ‘Westwood | Kawakubo’, a sensorial exhibition celebrating style icons Vivienne Westwood and Rei Kawakubo.

Tracing five decades of rebellious, unapologetic fashion, ‘Westwood | Kawakubo’ will transform the National Gallery of Victoria into an atmospheric playground of designer wear. As evening turns into night, DJs spin nostalgic 70s, 80s, and 90s tunes, turning the gallery into a vibrant party that echoes the punk spirit of Westwood and the avant-garde edge of Kawakubo.

Exhibition attendees can also look forward to enjoying exquisite dining and drinks, including share-style plates, snacks and crafted cocktails, all curated to elevate the couture experience. On 30 January, NGV teams up with Midsumma for a one-night-only extravaganza, featuring top LGBTQIA+ DJs alongside outstanding performances.

Channelling and uniting the provocative spirit of Westwood and Kawakubo, this exclusive high-fashion event honours creative self-expression and celebrates Pride in individuality.

So come dance, indulge if you fancy a cultural night out that mixes sassy style with edgy partying. Whether you’re there for the fashion, the beats, or drinks, NGV Friday Nights promises a high-energy evening where style, music and community collide.

NGV Friday Nights: Midsumma

30 January 2026 | 6pm

NGV International, Melbourne