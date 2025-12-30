MELBOURNE PRIDE GUIDE: SUGAR

Picture yourself inside the classic 90’s rom-com, ‘Pretty Woman’. Now make it queer, dip it in a dazzling, bubblegum gloss, then add electric renditions of pop bangers from icons like Chappell Roan, Sabrina Carpenter and Lady Gaga. Welcome to the glittering world of SUGAR.

Written by Ro Bright and directed by award-winning Kitan Petkovski, ‘SUGAR’ was compiled from the pulsing beat of RAYE, cassö and D-Block Europe’s 2023 hit ‘Prada’.

The idea was sparked by the simple question, ‘why can’t the LGBTQIA+ community — particularly gender diverse, non-binary and trans actors and performers — be the lead in the next mainstream rom-com?’ Petkovski explained to Star Observer.

At the heart of the show is the one-act role of SUGAR, a radiant and overconfident genderfluid twink — portrayed by Melbourne born star Tomáš Kantor — who discovers there’s real money to be made from ‘transactional relationships’. The show explores what it feels like to experience luxury for the first time and navigating the heady world of being a sugar baby. “I’m ecstatic to be returning to Melbourne with this salacious sizzling sexy snack of a show,” said Kantor.

‘SUGAR’ is truly a testimonial salute to the influence of today’s pop culture scene. Petkovski explains how the real take away from this cabaret is how pop anthems and cultural moments contribute as a storytelling device.

“The pop songs really give us an insight into SUGAR and the characters’ experience… because they are telling the story.”

Wrapped in a pop-up chocolate box of a set with its glamorous visuals, ‘SUGAR’ is more than a critically acclaimed pink fantasy. It is both a fierce encouragement to make space for queer artists to take on heteronormative roles, and a call for people to rethink classic narratives by pushing the invisible barriers minorities often experience in show business. “I think it’s about time that trans and nonbinary performers are in these leading roles and that’s what we’re trying to do with ‘SUGAR’, and that’s what we want the audience to recognise,” Petkovski says.

So take a seat babes, and prepare to scream your lungs out. Because ‘SUGAR’ is ready to serve you a slick, sultry and mouth-watering joyride when it returns from international waters to The Show Room at the Arts Centre Melbourne.

“Honey, I’m delivering the goods to satisfy your sugar cravings. So get ready to EAT, Melbourne — I guarantee no leftover crumbs,” promises Kantor.

SUGAR

18–25 January 2026

Arts Centre Melbourne – The Showroom