Midsumma Carnival 2026

Gather the girls, gays and theys, it’s time to stake your spot in the park and open Pride season the right way — with Midsumma Carnival, Naarm/Melbourne’s biggest celebration of queer culture, joy and creativity.

Returning on 18 January 2026, the annual and much beloved kick off for Midsumma Festival transforms Alexandra Gardens into the beating heart of the Victorian Pride season. From 11am to 9pm with the skyline glittering overhead, this free open-air spectacular draws over 120,000+ rainbow revellers — along with loved ones and allies — to launch the upcoming glorious Midsumma magic.

Spread across 55,000 square metres, the carnival bursts with high-spirit and energy.

Discover three buzzing stages, two mouth-watering food hubs, and pop-up bars that never miss a pour. Browse the lanes brimming with the stalls of LGBTQIA+ businesses, community organisations, and services who keep the queer world running, all loaded up with queer-made goods for sale, merch, and other surprises and giveaways.

Kick back on the lush grass, soak up the summer vibes, or dive into all the carnival fun on tap. The entertainment is unmissable with a stellar lineup of drag icons, dancers, DJs and a dazzling variety of acts lighting up the stages. For something bolder, go ahead and grab the mic in the Lip Sync Limelight competition — unleash your inner artist and belt out your best Chappell.

And of course, as tradition dictates, there is no Midsumma Carnival without the infamous Midsumma Dog Show. The Dog Show is an annual furry favourite and gathers hundreds of dog-lovers each year. If you’re a true dog parent, battle it out for top pup prizes like Cutest Bitch, Sexiest Stud, Best Dressed and more. So feel free to bring your four-legged pal and let them strut their stuff at a show that’s just paws-down great.

Headliners of the 2026 Carnival are still yet to be revealed, but you are guaranteed a top-tier lineup, epic DJs, and exceptional performers for this lavish lovefest of a day. Lastly, if you’re looking for a way to mix fun with classic queer tradition, then stick around till the sun dips and party on as the carnival fields turn into extravagant playgrounds after sundown, inspired by the legendary Tea dances.

Whether you’re a baby queer first-timer or a sparkly seasoned veteran, this is LGBTQIA+ Melbourne at its best and brightest — where pride pulses through the crowd and creates a magical atmosphere of celebration and joy.

Get loud, get proud because Midsumma starts here.

Midsumma Carnival

18 January 2026 | 11am-9pm

Alexandra Gardens, Melbourne