Calling all LGBTIQA+ folks aged 16–25 in Melbourne! Come hang out, get creative, and dive into the queer histories that led us here today. Proudly supported by the Australian Queer Archives (AQuA), Midsumma invites you to get creative with hands-on projects, and be part of a research project that’s all about your voice at LGBTQIA+ Youth History Workshop.

Since 1978, AQuA has been collecting and celebrating stories, objects, and art from the lives of LGBTQIA+ Australians past and present. It’s Australia’s biggest hub for queer history and culture, run by dedicated volunteers and fuelled by a global community of members and allies.

Inside, you’ll find everything from dazzling artwork, photography, and writing, to records of community groups, iconic posters, badges, and quirky queer treasures from bars and events.

Founded by activists who wanted to preserve the struggles, triumphs and everyday lives of LGBTQIA+ communities, AQuA continues to safeguard these stories for generations to come, and make queer history accessible and alive.

The Youth History Workshop is free, as are the snacks, and participants will snag a $50 voucher. Spaces are limited, so register at

queeryouthhistories.com. This is your chance to create, connect and make your mark on the ongoing story of queer life.

LGBTQIA+ Youth History Workshop

20, 24, 27 & 29 Jan 2026 | Tuesday & Thursday 6pm | Saturday 2pm

AQuA, Victorian Pride Centre, St Kilda