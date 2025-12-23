MELBOURNE PRIDE GUIDE — Blankë Pop: Secret Garden Party

Step into Melbourne’s hidden oasis as Blankë Pop invites you to the (secret) garden party of the year, tucked among the lush leaves of The Mission to Seafarers beer garden.

Known for creating a safe space to unleash your inner party animal, local DJ duo Timothy Christoper Ryan and Josh Mckenzie — aka Blankë Pop — are ready to fill the crisp garden air with juicy house beats and sun-ripened summer bangers. Hips will sway, hearts will soar, and the dance floor will pulse with queer joy in this ultimate wonderland.

When you need a break from the rhythm, wander into the oasis-like chill-out zones, perfect for catching your breath, connecting with friends, or simply soaking up the vibrant atmosphere. Take a stroll through glittering greenery and follow the rabbit hole to discover immersive art at every turn, including interactive human performances in living mythological costumes, blurring fantasy and reality.

Deck yourself out in your most fabulous party outfit and get ready to dance the night away beneath the garden’s majestic Jacaranda tree — because this isn’t your average garden party. Between the music, art, and endless queer magic, Blankë Pop promises an unforgettable outdoor bacchanal for everyone, celebrating queer creativity, community, and unfiltered fun.

Blankë Pop: Secret Garden Party

31 January 2026 | 3-11 pm

The Mission to Seafarers Victoria – Courtyard, Melbourne CBD