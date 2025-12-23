MELBOURNE PRIDE GUIDE: PrideFinder Podcast Returns For Midsumma 2026

Victoria’s favourite queer storytelling project, the PrideFinder Podcast, is back on the move for Season 3 and gearing up to amplify LGBTQIA+ voices from across the state, prouder than ever. Though still in development, acting producer Yvette Turnbull says the heart of the show remains unchanged, beating with intimate, generous conversations that celebrate identity, connection and community.

With a new host soon to be announced, PrideFinder continues its statewide mission of thoughtful listening, guided by former host-turned-producer Helene Thomas. “We’re looking for someone who can really hold the space and support these conversations,” Turnbull explains. “It’s not about bringing a new agenda—it’s about carrying forward the great work that’s already been done.”

Season 3 introduces a sharper focus, with 10 to 15 episodes capturing often-overlooked queer lives, from Melbourne’s inner pockets to regional towns. Stories from young voices, queer elders, and everyone in between, paint a textured picture of identity and belonging. PrideFinder acts as a living time capsule, documenting a living record of authentic queer experience, deeply rooted in place.

Fans of the pod won’t have to wait much longer. For those keen to rewind or dive in early, a curated selection of Season 2 highlights will air on Joy FM’s summer block from 14 December to 1 February. 16 handpicked favourites offer deep conversation that span generations, geographies and stories rarely heard elsewhere.

Aligned with Midsumma’s theme of ‘Time and Place’, the new season explores what pride means right now, in these spaces, for these people. Turnbull calls it “an archive, a bridge, a stage for voices often unheard.” Beyond the spotlight, she sees the project as a chance to connect queer Victorians to their communities and to each other, whether they share a postcode or sit hours apart.

What sets PrideFinder apart is its insistence on listening first. Although skilfully edited and scored with original music from regional artist Mieke Louise, the episodes are far from over-polished media interviews. Told with care, they’re nuanced conversations grounded in trust, curiosity and presence. They reveal resilient joy, complicated histories and the magic of regional queer life across generations.

Launching at Midsumma in February 2026, Season 3 promises familiarity, surprises and an expanding circle of contributors.

For listeners, that means connection and the feeling of being invited into someone’s world—all from the comfort of your headphones. More than a podcast, PrideFinder is a space where voices are held, celebrated, and shared for generations to come.

You can find PrideFinder everywhere you listen to podcasts, with Season 3 launching in February 2026.