Over $100k in Grants Awarded To LGBTQIA+ Victorian Youth

Youth Affairs Council Victoria are delivering over $102,000 in Round 14 of their Healthy Equal Youth (HEY) Grants, funding thirteen projects across metro Melbourne and regional Victoria and ensuring LGBTIQA+ young people across the state have access to inclusive services that support and celebrate them.

A partnership between Youth Affairs Council Victoria and the Victorian government, HEY works to deliver place-based support, services and opportunities for LGBTQIA+ young people. The program brings together a network of 16 partner organisations who provide peer support, referrals, community visibility, celebration and education in their local areas and across the state.

“The HEY Grants aim to raise awareness, promote diversity, eliminate stigma and discrimination, and ensure LGBTIQA+ young people in Victoria are supported and celebrated,” says Derm Ryan, Head of YACVic Rural.

“This year’s HEY Grant recipients represent a broader diversity across the community than we have ever experienced previously, highlighting that LGBTIQA+ identity is not bound by where you live, the colour of your skin, your religious affiliation, cultural background, or your access to resources.

“When given the chance, we can all play a part in building a stronger community.”

Opportunities for regional youth

The recipients for 2025 include a pride music video in regional Victoria, a queer writers’ collective, and a roadshow amplifying LGBTIQA+ voices.

“Receiving this HEY grant means I can provide an opportunity that my local LGBTIQA+ regional community has not seen before—the chance to be involved on screen or behind the scenes in a pride music video,” said Mieke, a LGBTIQA+ young musician and advocate from regional Victoria.

“To be a part of an LGBTIQA+ creative art piece regionally is something our local LGBTIQA+ community has shown so much excitement for! I am so grateful for this funding!”

To date, the HEY Grants partnership between YACVic and the Victorian Government has delivered more than $1.6 million of funding to over 143 organisations.

The grants are set to be formally announced Friday 28 at HEY Day 2025 in Bendigo.