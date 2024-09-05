‘Victoria’s Pride’ 2024-25 Street Festival & Stacked Regional Line Up Announced

Minister for Equality Harriet Shing and Midsumma have announced the recipients of the Regional Activation Program, which will fund twelve LGBTQIA+ events across the state as part of Victoria’s Pride, a statewide celebration of LGBTIQA+ communities.

Victoria’s Pride (which began in 2022, then called Melbourne Pride) begins in November, with events happening around the state all summer, and culminating in a full-day and night street party in Melbourne’s inner-north in February.

Working with LGBTIQA+ arts and cultural organisation Midsumma, recipients of the Regional Activation Program will receive funding of up to $10,000 to create events which showcase regionally based LGBTIQA+ artists, voices and stories.

Tens of thousands of people are expected to take part all across Victoria – including Beechworth, Nathalia, Bendigo, South Gippsland, Warrnambool, Castlemaine, Mildura, Warragul, Wangaratta, Geelong, Horsham and Portland.

Victoria’s Pride Street Party 2025 in inner-north Melbourne

The final event of Victoria’s Pride is a massive full-day and night street party in Melbourne’s inner-north in February.

The iconic Gertrude and Smith Streets will once again be transformed into a free, all-day, jam-packed, block party for all ages, with multiple live music stages and performances from local and international musicians and artists to celebrate Victoria’s diverse LGBTIQ+ communities.

This iconic summer street festival is on Sunday, 9 February 2025.

“I’m so excited to celebrate Victoria’s Pride later this year with our rainbow communities right across Victoria – there are some incredible events scheduled and I encourage everyone to get involved,” said Minister for Equality Harriet Shing.

“Victoria’s Pride is not just about embracing our amazing LGBTIQA+ communities but creating opportunities for our rainbow communities in the regions to express themselves and deepen connections in their towns.”

Midsumma’s CEO Karen Bryant said the LGBTQIA+ is “thrilled” with the diverse program.

“We are thrilled with the quality and breadth of projects this year across regional Victoria. These include new areas for Midsumma, many of which demonstrate the outcomes of significant capacity-building work undertaken in previous years.”

“The Regional Activation Program plays a crucial role in bridging the gap of geographical isolation for LGBTQIA+ individuals living in regional areas,” said Midsumma Festival Community Engagement Manager Ashlee Hints. “It offers unique opportunities for connection, creativity, and community-building.”

The full line up of Victoria’s Pride Regional events

Now I See Colour

A pride music video project will involve regional LGBTQIA+ people, including youth, in its production, aiming to empower and celebrate queer identities amidst homophobia.

WHEN: 1 November 2024 – 9 February 2025

WHERE: Indigo Shire

BY: Mieke Bosland

Vanity Torso Animal Spirit

‘Tim Hardy will produce ‘Vanity Torso Animal Spirit,’ a semi-autobiographical photographic and video work exploring queer longing, to be exhibited at NAP Contemporary in Mildura, accompanied by a monograph.

The exhibition will be accompanied by a series of public workshops and events, including the opening event at NAP Contemporary Art Gallery.

WHEN: 4 November 2024

WHERE: NAP Contemporary Art Gallery, Mildura

BY: Tim Hardy & NAP Contemporary Art Gallery

Colour My World – The Goulburn Valley Experience

Regional creatives will showcase queer and queer-friendly art throughout the Goulburn Valley, culminating in a celebratory event and exhibitions in North-East Victoria.

3 Sessions per month – November, December, and January, featuring consultation, co-design, and creative workshops.

WHEN: 9 November 2024 – 9 February 2025

WHERE: Grain Store, Nathalia

BY: Goulburn Valley Pride Inc.

Seasons Along Rivers Short Film and Community Gathering

A film set in Mildura will use rivers as a symbol of queer migrants’ resilience, connecting multicultural and local queer communities through screenings and gatherings.

WHEN: 15 November 2024 – 9 February 2025

WHERE: Mildura

BY: Lesley Luo & Feifei Curiosity

Queer Cakes & Butch Bakes A Community Bake-off with Pride

A bake-off event celebrating Pride, complemented by 10 short documentaries featuring local LGBTQIA+ voices, will be shared on social media to promote diversity and community engagement.

WHEN: 17 November 2024

WHERE: Castlemaine

BY: Castlemaine Community House

Party in Pride

A free, inclusive 3-day LGBTQIA+ festival in Beechworth, offering safe spaces for exploring queer identity, creating legacy artworks, and intergenerational learning through Drag’d Out Beechworth events.

WHEN: 22 – 24 November 2024

WHERE: Beechworth

BY: Drag’d Out Beechworth Incorporated

Picture Me

An event in Warragul hosted by BawBaw-Shire-Council, where LGBTIQA+ individuals can explore self-expression through free hair and makeup services, clothing swaps, and community building activities.

WHEN: 23 November 2024

WHERE: Warragul

BY: Picture Me

Healing Together: An Pride Strength Tour

LGBTQIA+ Art Exhibition and Support: A touring art exhibition in Geelong, Bendigo, and Wangaratta providing education and healing for LGBTQIA+ victim-survivors of sexual violence, promoting community support and resilience.

WHEN: 10 January 2025 – 1 February 2025

WHERE: Wangaratta, Bendigo & Geelong

BY: What were you wearing? Australia

Q-Lit 2025 Regional Tour

An inclusive festival of queer storytelling will travel to regional towns Horsham and Portland, bringing queer creativity and storytelling to Victoria’s West.

BY: Q-Lit: Victoria’s Queer Festival of Words

WHEN: 19th January 2025

WHERE: Horsham

WHEN: 2nd February 2025

WHERE: Portland

Gippsland Pride Festival Day

A full-day summer event at a South Gippsland heritage park, featuring multiple precincts, performances, and activations to celebrate and connect Gippsland’s LGBTQIA+ and ally communities.

WHEN: 25 January 2025

WHERE: South Gippsland

BY: Gippsland Pride Initiative

Fourteen and nine months. A short film.

A two-year project involving the development of a narrative LGBTQIA+ short film, including pre-production, regional engagement, shooting, and post-production, with a focus on audience engagement, screening targets, and Pride Festival outcomes.

WHEN: 9 February 2025

WHERE: Bendigo

BY: Yvette Turnbull

You can head to the Midsumma website for more information about the Victoria’s Pride regional events, or the Victoria’s Pride Street Festival in February.