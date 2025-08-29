Victoria’s Pride Delivers Regional Rainbow Excellence This Summer

The lineup for Victoria’s Pride has dropped this morning, delivering a summer of LGBTQIA+ excellence and celebration through events across the state’s regions.

Beginning in 2022 under the name Melbourne Pride, Victoria’s Pride sees events happening around the state from November through to February, and culminating in a full-day and night street party in Melbourne.

Minister for Equality Vicki Ward today unveiled the events funded under the Regional Activation Program, delivered by Midsumma in partnership with the Labor Government.

“Now more than ever we need to continue to strengthen and celebrate our inclusive society, helping us proudly remain one of the most LGBTIQA+ friendly states in the world,” Ward said.

“These events bring communities together, showcasing the pride, importance and talents of LGBTIQA+ people across our regions.”

The Labor Government has dedicated more than $6.8 million to Victoria’s Pride, ensuring it remains a staple part of the state’s events calendar.

More than sixty thousand people are expected to join events and activities right across Victoria, from the Mornington Peninsula to Portland, and from Mildura to Gippsland.

Derby, DJ’s, drag divas, and more

The Regional Activation Program has funded sixteen exciting new projects this year, highlighting the resilience and diversity of Victoria’s regional rainbow communities through sparkling, bold and deeply local celebrations.

Bellarine will be welcoming the Thursgay Bellarine Pride Fest, a celebration featuring local

DJs, drag artists, emerging performers and market stalls, while Gippsland is playing host to the Gippsland Ranges Pride Cup, where you can watch skaters show off their roller derby skills, and take part in a flower crown workshop.

A permanent tribute to the local queer community will be created through a collaborative mural painting workshop in Ballarat, spotlighting the area’s prominent LGBTQIA+ history.

“I’m thrilled to see so many creative and bold projects coming to life across Victoria,” said Midsumma Festival CEO and Creative Director Karen Bryant. “Victoria’s Pride Regional Activation Program is about celebrating our rainbow communities wherever they live, in every town, every region, right across the state.”

The announcement comes on Wear it Purple Day, created to help support young queer people to openly and visibly celebrate who they are. Events like Victoria’s Pride play a vital role in celebrating vibrant and diverse communities across the state, creating opportunities for creativity and connection for all Victorians.

The full lineup and more information for Victoria’s Pride can be found here.