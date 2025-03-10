The Block 2025 Launches With Pride At Daylesford

The latest season of The Block Australia is set to launch with a vibrant rainbow themed first episode.

Pictures of the filming of the 21st season of the hit show revealed a very colourful launch at the Daylesford Chillout Festival.

Rumours have also revealed that this season was initially tipped to be an “all gay” season of the show.

The Block 2025 launches with pride

It’s remarkable to think that The Block was actually at the forefront of diversity in Australian television.

Launching in 2003 the renovation show took the country by storm, also making history for the LGBTQIA+ community at the time.

When the five teams competing on the show were revealed, Australia was introduced to gay couple Gav and Waz.

The two made history as the first openly gay couple to appear on Australian television, not something one would have expected from the very straight home renovation program.

Australia fell in love with the couple, who still have a popular following 22 years later.

Now images of the 21st season have shown the latest season is launching with a very rainbow theme for the first episode.

The 2025 season is filming in Daylesford, home the LGBTQIA+ Chillout festival, the contestants arrived for filming adorned in a sea of rainbow and glitter as part of the local pride parade.

In fact the Daily Mail reports that the 2025 season was rumoured to be an “all gay” season of the show, which does not appear to have eventuated.

The cast does however include an all male and an all female team, as well as three male/female teams, with all of the teams getting into the pride spirit as they all participated in the pride parade, riding atop their rainbow floats.

It is not confirmed if the male team are a gay couple yet, however the female team are a couple. There has so far only been one lesbian couple included on the show, nearly ten years ago in 2016 when Julia and Sasha competed on the program.

Host Scotty Cam took to Instagram to celebrate the contestants partaking in the local pride festival.

The Block 2025 is currently filming and is yet to air yet.

It will air on Channel Nine later this year.