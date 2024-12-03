Exclusive: Marcia Hines To Headline ChillOut Festival 2025

National treasure Marcia Hines has been announced as the headline act for Victoria’s 2025 ChillOut Festival.

Australia’s biggest country pride festival, ChillOut is set for the Labour Day long weekend in March, with the theme “Rainbow Circus Spectacular”.

Marcia Hines will be joined by a host of stunning talent, including Drag Race Down Under Season 2 winner, Spankie Jackzon, world class illusionist Cath Jamison, and DJ Rosie Rai rounding out the night.

Hines is finishing her 50th Anniversary Tour just in time to perform at the long running pride festival, and is even taking leave from filming Australian Idol especially for the event.

“My favourite performances have always been for the LGBTQIA+ community!” she said. “I am so excited to visit such a beautiful part of Victoria but mostly to perform for my most treasured audience! I can’t wait for ChillOut!”

“There’s something for everyone”

All the festival favourites are coming back to the ChillOut Festival, including Bush Dance, Pool Party, Carnival Day, Street Parade, and POOF DOOF’s After Party. You can also expect social sports, comedy, cabaret, art, and family friendly festivities like the All Ages Youth Muster and Drag Storytime In The Parl.

There will be a host of other events rolling into venues across Daylesford and Hepburn Springs, and attendees can discover a beautiful part of regional Victoria.

Minister for Tourism, Sport and Major Events Steve Dimopoulos said the Victorian Government was proud to back this moment on the queer calendar.

“As well as live music, theatre, drag and community events, this vibrant festival showcases all that makes Daylesford and Hepburn Ranges such a great place to visit.

While you’re here, make some time to explore – you’ll find countless farm-to-table restaurants, cool-climate wineries, mineral springs and natural attractions.

Whether you’re an artist, an ally, or just here for the atmosphere, there’s something for everyone.”

Tickets will sell out quickly, so snap them up when they go on sale on 7 December 2024. For full program details, visit chilloutfestival.au