Hugh Sheridan Shares Sizzling Birthday Thirst Traps

Celebrity Entertainment Movies & TV News
Michael James
July 1, 2026
Hugh Sheridan Shares Sizzling Birthday Thirst Traps
Image: Image: Instagram @davidgzimmerman

Popular Aussie actor Hugh Sheridan has sent fans into a spin this morning with a special little celebration on Instagram.

Sharing a message to celebrate their 41st birthday Sheridan shared a series of images online, leaving very little to the imagination.

And fans were definitely not complaining.

Hugh Sheridan leaves little to the imagination

Hugh Sheridan is certainly no stranger to attention and their latest Instagram post is definitely generating plenty of it.

The Packed To The Rafters star, who came out as non binary in 2021, celebrated their 41st birthday today with a stunning celebration of themself.

“I’m 41 today and very appreciative of you all for sticking here with me 🍀 The best is yet to come” they wrote on Instagram.

Accompanying the post were a series of photos of the star that left little to the imagination.

Whilst some of the stunning photos showed a modest Hugh lounging in the sun and posing for the camera, other images revealed a lot more.

Hugh is seen standing poolside in just a black speedo in one photo, while two other images are definitely the focal point of the shoot.

The up close images show Hugh’s full package, up front, close up and full of detail.

Needless to say the fans had plenty to say.

“Sweet jesus hugh you could of put a trigger warningon this one…. happy birthday” wrote one “also you are most def packed to the rafters… looks tight in there” they continued.

“Anyone for bratwurst?” wrote another.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hugh Sheridan (@hugh_sheridan)

The day prior Sheridan celebrated their birthday, a date they share with Mel Brooks, with a poem and video tribute.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hugh Sheridan (@hugh_sheridan)

Since appearing in Packed To The Rafters Sheridan has continued performing both on stage and screen, including a performance of Tick Tick Boom earlier this year.

In 2021 Hugh appeared in their first gay role starring in the Stan film Christmas On The Farm.

 

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