More Australian LGBTQIA+ Social Media Accounts Shut Down By Meta

Five more Australian LGBTQIA+ venues have lost access to their Facebook or Instagram accounts, intensifying concerns about Meta’s treatment of queer businesses, artists and community organisations.

Melbourne venues The Laird, The 86 and UBQ, alongside Sydney nightclubs Palms on Oxford and Tribe @ 231, have had accounts suspended, disabled or restricted in recent weeks.

The venues were reportedly given unclear or inconsistent explanations, including alleged breaches involving “human exploitation”, drugs, guns and unspecified violations of Meta’s Community Standards. Some operators have also reported being unable to access a meaningful appeals process or identify which content allegedly breached the platform’s rules.

Meta Shutdowns Affect LGBTQIA+ Venues And Communities

The latest restrictions have affected venues that rely heavily on social media to advertise events, communicate with patrons, engage performers and maintain connections with LGBTQIA+ communities.

The Laird was forced to establish a new Instagram account after its original account was deactivated, while UBQ reportedly had numerous routine event posts flagged before its Facebook page was placed under review.

Palms on Oxford and Tribe @ 231 lost access to accounts within a short period of each other, while The 86 had business and personal Facebook accounts disabled. Operators have since been directing audiences towards their websites, mailing lists and replacement accounts.

The shutdowns follow months of similar reports from LGBTQIA+ organisations, nightlife collectives, sexual health educators and artists in Australia and overseas.

Earlier this year it was reported that more than 100 LGBTQIA+ and sexual health-related Instagram accounts had allegedly been suspended or restricted. Those affected have included Sydney Sauna, queer nightlife collective Rave Temple and numerous international venues and performers.

The pattern also extends beyond Australia. Amsterdam-based LGBTQIA+ community organisation The Queer Agenda has twice had its Instagram account removed by Meta. Speaking to Women’s Agenda, co-founder Micklin Korsuize said the organisation was trying to build community after relocating to Australia when the account disappeared without warning.

“We might post some things that are a bit edgy for the mainstream, but it’s still nowhere as close as things that are still up on Instagram that are related to child porn or harassment or right-wing hate, and it doesn’t hurt anyone, in fact, the opposite,” Korsuize said. Although the account was eventually reinstated with assistance from Repro Uncensored, Korsuize said the experience had left the organisation self-censoring out of fear it could happen again.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Queer Agenda (@thequeeragenda.ams)

Divine Playhouse and associated Heaps Gay accounts were also recently removed following complaints made against the Sydney arts venue in midst of protests against the venue which has since been forced to close, while Midsumma Festival has investigated whether its content has been suppressed after followers reported they were no longer seeing its posts.

Digital Rights Watch has warned that opaque removal systems are leaving LGBTQIA+ creators uncertain about what content could result in restrictions. The organisation has joined Repro Uncensored in raising concerns about disproportionate impacts on queer communities, artists, activists and sexual health educators.

Dutch LGBTQIA+ organisations have also commenced legal action demanding that Meta provide clearer reasons for suspensions and meaningful opportunities to challenge its decisions.

Meta has denied targeting particular communities.

“We take action on accounts that violate our policies, and people can appeal if they think we’ve made a mistake,” a company spokesperson previously said.

The growing dependence on privately controlled platforms demonstrates why independent LGBTQIA+ media remains essential. When venues, health organisations and community groups can lose access to their audiences without warning, queer communities need trusted publications that cannot be silenced by a social media account suspension.

You can support The Star Observer and help us continue paying LGBTQIA+ journalists to report the stories affecting our communities and continuing to give our community a voice.

Readers can make a one-off contribution or become monthly supporters at starobserver.com.au/donate.