Dutch LGBTQIA+ organisations are pursuing legal action against Meta over alleged censorship and discriminatory moderation practices on Instagram, after a series of account suspensions affecting queer clubs, artists, publications and community organisations in the Netherlands.

The coalition issued a formal legal demand to Meta on Tuesday, arguing the company’s moderation systems have unfairly targeted LGBTQIA+ accounts and violated European digital rights laws.

The legal action is being coordinated by reproductive rights advocacy group Repro Uncensored alongside Dutch digital rights organisation Bits of Freedom and several queer organisations and venues.

In a statement shared on Instagram, the coalition said: “In response to the ongoing waves of censorship impacting our communities, which we have been documenting globally, we are taking legal action against META, under escalating pressure for a European class action.”

The post continued: “This case challenges how platform governance shapes visibility, participation, culture, and democracy itself. When organizations, artists, publications, nightlife spaces, and entire communities can disappear overnight without explanation or meaningful recourse, it creates digital ostracization that undermines civic participation and fundamental rights.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Repro Uncensored (@reprouncensored)



The coalition argues Meta “may have violated European fundamental rights law, the Digital Services Act (DSA), GDPR, and Dutch anti-discrimination law”.

Amsterdam queer venue Club Church said its Instagram account had repeatedly been removed and restored without explanation.

“We lost our Insta, got it back, lost it again, got it back, lost it again, and got it back. Zero explanation offered,” the venue wrote.

“This last time, getting it back didn’t feel enough anymore. We felt more sustainable action was needed.”

The coalition includes organisations and venues such as BUTT Magazine, The Queer Agenda, COC and several queer nightlife and arts spaces.

In a statement shared by Club Church, the coalition’s lawyer said: “Removing queer accounts without reason, without warning, and without any possibility of appeal constitutes a violation of European law. Platforms are not allowed to structurally exclude minority groups from public debate.”

The lawyer added: “This is the first case in which the Digital Services Act is being used to challenge discriminatory content moderation by a Very Large Online Platform.”

Meta has previously denied accusations that it unfairly targets LGBTQIA+ users or queer content. In response to earlier censorship claims reported by Mashable, a Meta spokesperson said: “Every organization and individual on our platforms is subject to the same set of rules, and any claims of enforcement based on group affiliation or advocacy are baseless.”

In Australia, similar concerns about Meta moderation have recently been raised by LGBTQIA+ organisations and venues. Earlier this month, Star Observer reported that Sydney sex-on-premises venue Sydney Sauna had its Instagram account permanently suspended without warning, joining what Repro Uncensored said were more than 100 LGBTQIA+ and sexual health accounts removed globally in April alone.

In a statement to Star Observer, the venue said: “At no point did we use the platform to solicit or promote harmful or illegal activity. We operate as a licensed hospitality venue, providing a safe, inclusive environment for consenting adults to connect.”