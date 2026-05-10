More than 100 LGBTQ+ and sexual health-related Instagram accounts have reportedly been suspended or restricted in recent weeks, prompting criticism of Meta’s moderation policies and renewed concerns from queer creators about online censorship.

According to Repro Uncensored, an advocacy group that tracks online censorship related to reproductive and sexual health content, the affected accounts included LGBTQ+ creators, queer organisations, drag performers, nightlife venues and sexual health educators.

“These cases demonstrate a broader pattern affecting queer communities, women’s and sexual health content, artists, cultural spaces, and even music festivals,” said Repro Uncensored in a statement. “These accounts function as arteries of community and infrastructure. They are spaces where people share vital healthcare and sexual information, organise, create, and stay connected, and where communities actively shape participatory democracies.”

Last week, Oxford Street institution Sydney Sauna had their official Instagram permanently suspended. In a statement, Sydney Sauna confirmed they had lost the account, which had more than 5,000 followers, on Sunday 29 March, without any prior warnings or flagged content from Meta.

“At no point did we use the platform to solicit or promote harmful or illegal activity,” the sauna said. “We operate as a licensed hospitality venue, providing a safe, inclusive environment for consenting adults to connect.”

Similarly, Dutch outlet NL Times reported that several Amsterdam-based LGBTQIA+ venues and organisations were suspended, including The Queer Agenda, Club Church, drag venue The House of Bodega and Nieuwezijds sauna.

The account for Amsterdam drag performer Sederginne was also reportedly removed, while multiple queer nightlife promoters said they temporarily lost access to event pages and community information used to organise parties and performances.

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Sexual health organisations have also been impacted. Repro Uncensored said accounts sharing information about HIV prevention, reproductive health and LGBTQ+ safe sex education were among those suspended or hidden from search results. Some creators claimed they received no explanation for the removals, while others said appeals were automatically rejected.

The controversy follows several recent disputes involving Meta’s moderation of queer content. Last week, Meta’s independent Oversight Board overturned the removal of an Instagram post from Brazil celebrating lesbian relationships after the company flagged it under its adult sexual exploitation policies.

In its ruling, the Oversight Board said: “The case highlights Meta’s repeated errors in two areas: enforcing exceptions to its Hateful Conduct policy for the use of slurs self-referentially and/or in an empowering way; and the moderation of content involving carousels.”

Meta denied allegations that it was unfairly targeting LGBTQ+ users, saying enforcement actions were related to policies governing sexual solicitation and adult content.

“Every organisation and individual on our platforms is subject to the same set of rules, and any claims of enforcement based on group affiliation or advocacy are baseless. We also give people the opportunity to appeal decisions if they think we’ve got it wrong,” a Meta spokesperson told Mashable.

Meta has faced criticism over broad changes to its LGBTQ+ moderation policies. In January 2025, the company loosened portions of its hate speech rules to allow more “discourse around transgenderism and homosexuality,” language that drew immediate backlash from advocates and researchers.