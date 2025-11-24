Kacey Musgraves Accidentally Visits Gay Sauna: “This Is Not Meant For Me”

Lydia Jupp
November 24, 2025
Kacey Musgraves Accidentally Visits Gay Sauna: “This Is Not Meant For Me”
Image: Kacey Musgraves/Instagram

Grammy-award winning singer Kacey Musgraves has delighted fans with her tale of an unintentional trip to Sydney Sauna, one of the city’s premier hot spots for anonymous gay sex.

Musgraves stumbled onto the iconic Oxford Street venue when she was looking for a little TLC while she’s on tour in Australia- but not that sort of TLC.

“Earlier today I was trying to find an infrared sauna near the hotel,” she told the sold out audience at her first Sydney show on Thursday. “I was, like, Googling, oh, where’s the saunas at? Where’s a close one? And one came up that was like, it’s called Sydney Sauna.

“Sounds like you’re familiar, you love that place,” she added when a gaggle of gays in the audience inevitably cheered.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by xander⚡️ (@xanderrcross)

“It’s apparently the gay sauna destination of this country. It was, like, ‘Sydney’s premier gay sauna destination’.”

“This is very gay… this is not meant for me,” she continued.

“They used the word ‘cruise’. They said wet rooms- what? They said there are 23 serviceable wet rooms. Plenty of cruising areas?”

It’s very impressive that even when she’s up on stage in front of hundreds of people, she can still remember the exact number of rooms at Sydney Sauna- the mark of a true ally.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Progress Shark (@progress.shark)

“So I still went!” she clarified. “I wanted to make some friends, I was just nosy. What if I could learn a thing or two in there?

“That’s where we’re gonna go after the show, they said it’s 24 hours. Afterparty at Sydney Sauna.”

World-class saunas for a world-class woman

Earlier this year, Sydney came in 12th place in Erobella2025 Global Gay Cruising Index, scoring a 6/10 for our gay saunas and bathhouses, beating out some of the biggest names in queer hotspots, including New York, Berlin, and San Francisco.

Saunas and cruising culture have traditionally been pretty dominated by men, but women and gender-diverse people are starting to create their own spaces.

In fact, on the very night of Musgrave’s Thursday show, Sydney Sauna was scheduled to host their weekly all-gender sauna night- maybe there should have been an afterparty there, after all.

