Sniffies Yearly Data Names Melbourne The Global Capital Of Swallowers

We’ve had the yearly roundups from Grindr and Pornhub airing everyone’s dirty laundry, but now it’s Sniffies’ turn, with the cruising app dropping their annual data round up this week.

Queer men might not have to limit their sexual exploration to covert fumbles at the back of the park anymore, but anonymous sex in public has remained an important and time-honoured tradition of gay culture.

Throughout the year, more than 2.1 million cruisers attended over 200,000 groups globally, with San Fransisco hosting both the largest group, and the most groups overall. The most popular group type was the classic pump and dump, attracting nearly 600,000 attendees- that’s a lot of pumping.

“Sniffies Download proves people aren’t just fantasising; they’re getting out and doing something about it,” said Sniffies Chief Marketing Officer, Eli Martin.

“From lunch breaks to parks to groups, cruisers are turning curiosity into real-world experiences. And while desire is universal, every city puts its own twist on cruising, creating local cultures that reflect what guys there are actually into.”

Interestingly, most of Sniffies’ users don’t actually identify as gay, with 42.3 per cent of the year’s cruisers identifying as bisexual or bicurious, while 25 per cent called themselves straight or straight curious.

Although American cities took up most of the accolades, Australia definitely nabbed a few titles for ourselves.

Melbourne is the obvious standout, with data finding that the city is home to the highest percentage of swallowers (good boys), as well as the bear den and daddy HQ, echoing data from Grindr that named Australia the second Daddy Capital of the World.

Sydney also made the list, claiming both curiosity and jock hub, so next time that straight-looking guy at the gym is giving you eyes, maybe ask to see if there’s something else he wants to give you afterwards.

Earlier this year, Sydney was ranked 12th in Erobella‘s ranking of the best cities in the world for cruising, thanks mostly to our impressive sauna culture. We scored 6 points out of a possible 10 for the city’s saunas, even beating out some of the big names like Berlin and New York.

Is that a ruler in your pocket or are you just pleased to see me?

Incredibly, four Australian cities came in with the smallest, self-reported average endowments, with Perth topping the list at 6.25 inches, followed by Brisbane with 6.29, and Melbourne and Sydney tying third with 6.36.

Somehow despite that, we weren’t the country with the smallest penises- that honour went to Japan.

And just because I know you’re wondering, the biggest country was the Philippines, at an eye-watering 8.33 inches. Perhaps someone’s being a little generous with their tape measurement readings.

It feels like an important time to remind the Star Observer readership that the average length of an erect penis is between 12.95 and 13.97cm, or 5.1–5.5 inches, and that there’s no “normal” or “ideal” penis size. It’s not about the size of the sword, it’s how you swing it. We’re leaving shaming someone for their penis size in 2025.

Cruising is absolutely experiencing a massive resurgence- who knows what 2026 will bring?