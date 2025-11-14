Paddington Town Hall Updates Heritage Listing To Honour LGBTQ+ & Aboriginal History

Paddington Town Hall is set to have its State Heritage Register listing amended to formally recognise its pivotal role in LGBTQIA+ and Aboriginal histories.

A long-time hub for activism and social change, Paddington Town Hall has provided local marginalised communities with a safe space during a time of widespread discrimination. During its time, it’s hosted the 1978 National Homosexual Conference commemorating the first Sydney Mardi Gras, the inaugural Sleaze Ball in 1982, and NSW’s first public forum on HIV/AIDS in 1983.

The building also played a key role in Aboriginal history, hosting Sydney’s first Aboriginal debutante ball in 1966, as well as fundraising events in support of the historic Freedom Ride campaign.

“Heritage is about more than just bricks and mortar,” Senior Manager of Heritage Programs, Anna London said. “It’s about the people, the stories, and the social movements that have shaped NSW.

“From hosting the first Sydney Mardi Gras conference to providing a safe space during the HIV/AIDS crisis, this building has been at the heart of NSW’s LGBTQIA+ history.

“This Town Hall also holds deep significance for Aboriginal communities as the site of Sydney’s first Aboriginal debutante ball and historic campaigns like the Freedom Ride.”

Communities’ contribution to modern NSW acknowledged

In addition to its social and cultural significance, Paddington Town Hall retains rare surviving interior elements designed by renowned American architect Walter Burley Griffin, most famously known for designing Canberra, along with other major regional towns.

Originally listed in 1999, the initial State Heritage Register entry primarily recognised the building’s Victorian Free Classical style and its place in Paddington’s historical growth and prosperity. This updated listing also takes into account the communities and social movements that have shaped modern NSW, as well as preserving the stories of activism, resilience, and cultural celebration for future generations.

“Amending Paddington Town Hall’s listing ensures our heritage reflects the diversity of our communities and celebrates their cultural pride and significant contribution to the history of this state,” said London.

The amendment comes as the Town Hall is set to undergo a multi-million dollar revamp, aimed towards making the building more accessible, welcoming and functional.

The proposed renewal will see modernised building services and facilities, improved access and versatility of internal spaces, and the restoration and protection of important heritage elements.

Today, the hall is home to a library and cinema, with Stapleton Hall used by arts and cultural organisations, community groups, charities and schools.

AMENDMENT: The 1978 (4th) National Homosexual Conference was NOT commemorating the first Sydney Mardi Gras, the 4th NHC was already planned before the idea of the Day of International Gay Solidarity (including the first Mardi Gras) was mooted. Also, the venue was a site of key performance events, from Gay Liberation Dances in 1973, through to performances of Sylvia and the Synthetics in 1977, and the dance and talk as part of the Day of International Gay Solidarity in 1978, etc.

