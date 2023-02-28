10 Secret Stories Of Sydney’s Gaybourhood Oxford Street

Just off Oxford Street, the closure of the Darlinghurst Police Station on Forbes Street in 1986 included an exorcism of the building by the Sisters of the Perpetual Indulgence. Parts of Oxford Street and the Darlinghurst Police Station were added to NSW’s heritage register in January 2023. The Darlinghurst Police station, where LGBTQI protestors were once taken after they were arrested on Oxford Street, could soon become the location for Sydney’s first queer museum Qtopia.