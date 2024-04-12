Rainbow Families’ Annual LGBTQ+ Specific Seminar, ‘Making Rainbow Families.’

Features Sponsored Content Sydney What's on
Contributor
April 12, 2024
Rainbow Families’ Annual LGBTQ+ Specific Seminar, ‘Making Rainbow Families.’
Image: Supplied

Supplied by Rainbow Families 

Join Rainbow Families for an inspiring and informative seminar, ‘Making Rainbow Families,’ designed specifically for the LGBTQ+ community.

Taking place on May 25th, this online and in-person (Sydney) event offers valuable insights and support for individuals and couples considering parenthood.

We’ll cover a range of topics including:

  • Readiness for parenthood
  • Fostering and adoption
  • IVF and home insemination
  • Surrogacy options
  • Legal considerations

Engage with industry experts, such as family psychologists, doctors, lawyers, and community members, who will share their experiences and offer LGBTQ+ relevant advice.

This seminar is a unique opportunity to explore various paths to parenthood in a supportive environment. Whether you’re just starting to consider parenthood or need specific information to take the next step, this event is for you. Gain confidence and clarity as you navigate the journey to parenthood, surrounded by a community that understands and supports you.

Don’t miss this chance to connect with the Rainbow Family community and build lifelong friendships – we’re pretty nice folk. Tickets are $40 for in-person attendance and $25 for virtual participation. Secure your spot now and kick-start your journey to parenthood with confidence and support.

Visit the Rainbow Families website to book your tickets today.

When: May 25th, 2024, 9 am – 5 pm

Where: Sydney Mechanics’ School of Arts, 280 Pitt Street, Sydney

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

One-Night-Only Anniversary Production Of The Laramie Project
April 12, 2024 | Jasmine Simmons

One-Night-Only Anniversary Production Of The Laramie Project
Features Stage Sydney What's on
Qtopia Welcomes 78ers At Private Event
April 12, 2024 | Robyn Kennedy

Qtopia Welcomes 78ers At Private Event
Community News Community Spotlight Community-opinion Features National News New South Wales News News Opinion Photos Soapbox
Brisbears Launch Their First Underbear Party For 2024
April 11, 2024 | Michael James

Brisbears Launch Their First Underbear Party For 2024
Brisbane What's on
Double Dutch Fridays
April 11, 2024 | Jasmine Simmons

Double Dutch Fridays
Scene Sydney What's on
Michelle Mayhem’s Gawj
April 11, 2024 | Jasmine Simmons

Michelle Mayhem’s Gawj
Scene Sydney What's on
Wednesdays At Ching-A-Lings
April 11, 2024 | Jasmine Simmons

Wednesdays At Ching-A-Lings
Scene Sydney What's on