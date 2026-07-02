It’s Time To Support LGBTQIA+ Journalism While We Still Can

On the 6th of July 1979, Michael Gynn launched the Sydney Star — a revolutionary publication targeting Sydney’s gay community. Within five years the masthead was renamed the Star Observer and expanded into Melbourne. Decades later, we went online reaching a national and an international audience. Today the Star Observer is Australia’s largest, oldest and primary LGBTQIA+ media outlet.

For almost 50 years the Star Observer has published queer news continuously. Founded during the Gay Liberation Movement of the 1970s we have fearlessly carried on Michael Glynn’s work, reporting on the news that matters to our community, championing our rights, reporting on our challenges and chronicling our people’s history without pause.

But as we near our fiftieth anniversary, the Star Observer is under threat. A cavalcade of political and market forces endanger the Star’s ability to report on queer news, just when our community needs information and connection the most. In the face of countless obstacles, we are seeking your support.

The world has changed radically since 1979. In an age of endless digital distraction, it may be tempting to think that mainstream society fully accepts us and that an LGBTQIA+ media outlet is a relic of the past. But members of our community are still bashed on Oxford Street. The police still raid our bars with sniffer dogs. Trans people are attacked by a seemingly endless culture war. And gay and bisexual men are targeted through our dating apps, instead of in public toilets and parks.

We may like to think the world is a more tolerant place than it was 50 years ago, but 89% of queer youth still report that they have experienced anti-LGBT hate and the youngest members of our community are up to 5 times more likely to attempt self-harm. Make no mistake about it – we need queer media now more than ever.

Over the last decade the voices of intolerance and divisiveness have grown shriller and louder. Extremist, far right politics dominate the discourse globally. Those who hate us are on the ascendancy and constantly receive mainstream media coverage – and the LGBTQIA+ community is directly in the firing line.

Big businesses who once invested in the our community have pulled up stumps for fear of angering the haters. Major corporate advertisers have retreated from the pink marketplace leaving many LGBTQIA+ businesses and organisations – including the Star Observer – high and dry.

Nearly 50 years after the Sydney Morning Herald notoriously published the names of the brave men and women who were arrested for protesting at Sydney’s first Mardi Gras on their front page, Australia’s mainstream media outlets still pander to the haters by running transphobic and homophobic stories, fanning the flames of intolerance. When they aren’t vilifying us, they sensationalise us by creating one-dimensional profiles that feed stereotypes in a never-ending pursuit of clickbait. We definitely need queer media now more than ever.

Meanwhile, US based tech corporations instruct their algorithms to censor LGBTQIA+ content, impacting our community’s ability to communicate. Queer health organisations, gay saunas and even Australia’s biggest LGBTQIA+ festivals report that Meta is pulling down their pages or hiding their posts. We cannot afford to depend on mega tech companies to keep our community informed and mobilised. In the face of insidious digital censorship, we need queer media now more than ever.

The mega tech companies are hitting LGBTQIA+ media doubly hard. Not only is there an increased risk that their algorithms will hide queer content, but big tech’s search engines also are referring fewer eyeballs to all media sites across the board. As AI-generated slop is served up instead of credible news and journalists are being sacked, web traffic to all news sites, from the New York Times to the Star Observer, is plummeting globally.

Australian politicians may tell us that the big tech conglomerates need to be reined in, but half of all State and Federal government advertising dollars — totalling a quarter of a billion dollars – is spent on advertising with Google and Meta. By comparison – if you added up the Star Observer advertising space purchased by state and federal governments in an entire year – it would not fund one single week of our editorial expenses. Government may pride itself on being inclusive, but they don’t put their money where their mouths are.

We need queer media now more than ever. Which is why we are launching a fundraising appeal. We are seeking your support. Please donate to our campaign so we can continue to pay real queer journalists to report on real queer news.

With your support the Star Observer can remain committed to championing LGBT rights, telling our community’s stories the way they deserve to be told, and chronicling our community’s history for future generations. In case you haven’t gotten the message: we need queer media now more than ever. Don’t rely on the straight lies of mainstream media – support queer media instead and donate now.

Want to show your support for Star Observer? You can either donate monthly, or make a one-off donation here: starobserver.com.au/donate.