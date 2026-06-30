Support Queer News By Queer Journalists: This Is Why Star Observer Is Launching A Fundraiser

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For nearly half a century, Star Observer has been there. But if you’ve been paying attention to the world of late, you’ll probably already know why we’re asking for our readers’ support.

For 48 years, Star Observer has covered the battles that we won and history we changed, shone a light on the battles we’re still fighting, held those in power to account, and swivelled the spotlights to tell the stories of people who never stop working to improving our communities without expecting recognition.

It’s a bloody long time to keep showing up! But we want to – and are very determined to – continue doing so.

The need for independent LGBTQIA+ journalism hasn’t disappeared because marriage equality passed or because companies wheel out a rainbow logo every June.

If anything, the past couple of years have been a reminder that progress is not something you get to tick off and forget about. We’ve watched trans people become the target of an exhausting culture war, watched police raids on LGBTQIA+ nightlife precincts within the last month, watched politicians discover that punching down on us can still win votes, and seen hate spread online at terrifying pace. And much, much more.

At times like this, queer media isn’t a nice bonus – it’s absolutely, without a shadow of a doubt, 100% essential.

Because if we don’t tell our stories, mainstream media will, and history has shown us that they often don’t get it right – and conservative outlets make a point not to.

Our community deserves better. That’s why Star Observer was created in the first place, and that remains the case today.

We’re focused on news that impacts our community: the legislation debated in Parliament, the policy that shapes our people’s lives, and the inquiries delving into the serious issues affecting us.

But were also interested in the drag performer raising money for community, the regional Pride festival held together by volunteers, the activists who’ve spent decades fighting. Those stories matter every bit as much, and if nobody records them, they disappear.

Running independent queer media has never been easy or cheap. Real live journalists – rather than AI journalism other outlets use – costs money. Travelling to community events, fact-checking, interviewing, photographing, editing, publishing; none of it happens for free.

That’s why we’re asking for your support.

As the Managing Editor of this incredible publication, I’m lucky enough to work every day with journalists and writers who are proudly LGBTQIA+ and fiercely dedicated to their job; who all work indescribably hard to serve and support their community to the very best of their ability. Donating would tell us that you back our work too, and we’d be honoured and endlessly grateful for it.

So, if Star Observer has ever informed you, entertained you, made you feel less alone and more connected, helped you find queer joy, or reminded you that our community is resilient, powerful and fabulous, we’d love you to consider making a donation.

You’d be helping keep Australia’s oldest LGBTQIA+ media outlet continue, but also backing our LGBTQIA+ journalists, and helping us tell the stories still yet to come.