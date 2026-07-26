‘I’m Gay For Free’: It’s Time Star Julian Shaw Responds To ‘Gay For Pay’ Claims

Actor and filmmaker Julian Shaw has addressed a long running accusation about his appearance in Australia’s iconic marriage equality advertisement It’s Time, revealing he was never paid for the role.

Shaw starred in the 2011 GetUp! commercial, which followed a first person love story before revealing its central couple were two men.

Released ahead of the ALP National Conference, the video attracted international attention and had been viewed more than four million times within weeks.

Julian Shaw addresses accusations

In a new video posted online, Shaw said he had kept one detail about the campaign private for 15 years.

“There’s something I’ve kept private for 15 years because I’ve always thought it’d be tacky to mention it,” he said.

“But with the renewed interest in my content, I’m seeing a familiar accusation again: that I am ‘gay for pay.’”

Shaw described It’s Time as “one of my favourite things that I’ve ever been a part of” and credited director Stephen McCallum and producers Michael Pontin and the late Peter Slee.

“I’m incredibly proud that it may be the only piece of art I ever make that genuinely helped change the political conversation in a country,” he said.

“Same-sex marriage was eventually legalised in Australia, and I do believe that work like ours just helped people imagine that future a bit more easily.”

At the time, some viewers criticised the casting of Shaw, who had never publicly discussed his sexuality.

“I was an actor portraying a character I loved while supporting a message I believed in. And I didn’t do it for fame,” he said.

The commercial became an international phenomenon, with Shaw recalling that Madonna reshared it and Stephen Fry posted about it.

“So, was I ‘gay for pay’?” Shaw asked.

“No.”

“Because I never accepted an acting fee for It’s Time. I didn’t want one. I wasn’t there for a paycheque.”

“I was only there because I believed in the message.”

Shaw concluded with a pointed response to those continuing to use the phrase.

“But please do not call me ‘gay for pay.’

“Be more accurate: I’m gay for free, and I am proud of it.”